Tom Hanks Doesn’t Understand Why Chris Evans Dubbed ‘Lightyear’ Instead of Tim Allen

Lightyear It hasn’t been an easy journey to say the least. The spin-off of Pixar and Disney has had serious trouble getting the audience to understand that General Buzz in the film is not the toy we all love in the Toy Story movie series. Instead, it’s about the main character of Andy’s favorite movie in 1995the story that inspired the doll that we all knew and that wanted to arrive “to infinity and beyond”. In the original saga, the space hero was voiced by Tim Allen and in Lightyear, Chris Evans replaced the actor, giving life to the protagonist in his science fiction story. Something the actor Tom HanksWoody’s bender, has not finished understanding.

Having Captain America from the UCM instead of Allen was the way the producer intended distinguish between the two characters. However, this caused even more confusion and uproar around the film. The critical reception has been uneven and although the box office is not a failure, it has been swept commercially by Minions: The origin of Gru. Indeed, one of the main rejections is that feeling of recovering a mythical role of the company, but ultimately not him. As if all this were a trifle, all the controversy surrounding the lesbian kiss has ended by completely cloud the marketing campaign.

In an interview for CinemaBlendHanks talked about how confused he was, like many other people, by the change from Allen to Evans. The two-time Oscar winner is currently in theaters Elvisthe musical biopic in which he performs to Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks was looking forward to facing his roommate at the box office with Lightyearinstead he must do it against Evans:

“What about that? In fact, I wanted to go toe-to-toe with Tim Allen and then they wouldn’t let Allen do it. I don’t get that…here’s the thing: I want to go back to the movies with a bunch of strangers and come out with something in common. That’s what I want to do and go see a movie with Allen, I’m looking forward to it.” Allen himself also weighed in on the change, noting that while it seemed like a wonderful story to him, he just didn’t seem to have any connection to the toy. “I don’t know…it has nothing to do with Buzz. She has no connection. I wish I had a better connection.”Allen told Extra a few days ago.