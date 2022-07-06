Tom Hanks does not understand how Tim Allen was not part of ‘Lightyear’

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have been partners for decades. The first gave voice to Woody and the second to Buzz in the various films of toy storyuntil unfortunately the road ended with that fourth installment that allowed the dolls to take on new adventures. In the recent and controversial Lightyearwhich unfortunately had a strong flop at the box office and was censored in several countries due to a brief lesbian kiss, Tim Allen is not the one who gives his voice to the protagonist. The person in charge of that task is none other than Chris Evansthe beloved former Captain America that we will soon see in the unseen agent from Netflix. In addition to many viewers, Tom Hanks did not like that decision at all.

Tom Hanks wanted to compete against Tim Allen on the billboard

The actor looks right now in movie theaters with Elvisand has assured in an interview for comic book that I would have been delighted to have a (healthy) fight against Allen to see who gets a better box office position, but unfortunately it could not be. I really wanted to have a showdown with Tim Allen, but then they wouldn’t let Tim do the movie. I don’t get it,” said the artist who recently exploded in front of a group of fans.

“I want to go to the movies again with a group of unknown people and come out of there having something in common with them. That’s what I would like, and go see a movie with Tim Allen: I’m looking forward to it,” concluded the actor. It’s not that Tim Allen was too sad not to be able to continue with his character, because the main reason is that the story didn’t really have anything to do with his character, so it didn’t make much sense for him to participate; “It is a wonderful story but it has no connection with the toy. It just doesn’t have anything to do with Buzz.“.