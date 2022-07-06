Tom Cruise will become (even more) a millionaire with what he will earn in Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick has become the most unexpected blockbuster in recent years. It is true that there was some expectation for this sequel to the classic starring Tom Cruise in 1986, but not even the most optimistic analysts had foreseen such a triumph. With more than $1.1 billion raised, now is the time for all parties to meet and split profitsand the leading actor will have a lot to say here, also acting as a producer.

How much money will Tom Cruise have made from Top Gun: Maverick?

The current collection of Top Gun: Maverick in theaters it’s $1.115 billion worldwide, and counting. It premiered on May 27, 2022 in the United States, and there it still grosses around 8 million dollars every day, in a behavior rarely seen.

Matthew Belloni renowned journalist puckensures that the earnings of Tom Cruise are produced from Paramount Pictures Enter at least $125 million . ✅

renowned journalist puckensures that the earnings of are produced from Enter at least . ✅ Typically, the studio takes more or less half of the total box office in the United States, and around 40% in the international box office. ✅

The ceiling of Top Gun: Maverick is over 1,300 million dollars raising the income of Paramount Pictures at 600 million. ✅

raising the income of Paramount Pictures at 600 million. ✅ How much money would Tom Cruise make in that case? At his base salary, he will receive an extra 55 million dollars. And if we count the sales rights to streaming platforms, in total I speak of earnings of 90 million dollars. ✅

Why has Top Gun: Maverick been successful?

It is very difficult to explain why Top Gun: Maverick has succeeded, but in general, two factors are discussed: the first, and most obvious, the nostalgia felt by the public towards the original 1986 film. It’s been a long time coming, but the sequel is here, and with Tom Cruise again as the protagonist.

Everything indicates that yes, there will be Top Gun 3

The second factor is more uncertain: Top Gun: Maverick is not scheduled for release on streaming platforms for now. streaming. Paramount Pictures this possibility has been saved until the film leaves the cinematographic circuit, and then it will speak. Is this tactic the one to follow these days, as I already did Sony Pictures with his successful Spider-Man: No Way Home?