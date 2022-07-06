Tom Cruise reveals why Top Gun: Maverick cost so much to make

The movie Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise’s biggest commercial success, so it seems like the wait was well worth it.

since it premiered Top Gun: Maverick It has already raised more than 1,115 million dollars, which is a real outrage. But they are very understandable figures since the film is quite a cinematographic experience. Also, it’s one of the best performances of Tom Cruise in recent years. But… Why did it take 36 years to make the sequel?

In a recent interview with the BBC, Tom Cruise revealed that he chose to wait to make a sequel that had the perfect story:

“Only for years, I thought: How do I do this? What is it?… Talking about history and structure for years. People come up with ideas that are terrible, they just didn’t work at all in any way, shape or form. And I just said: This is never going to work. I’m not interested”.

“There were enough elements in place that I thought if I was ever going to do it, it would be now. I’d lay there at night, okay. I’d sit down, I’d write, I’d say, If I did this… And I spent years formulating the process by which I would think about making this movie. Because they’re like: Just do it, man. We are in. And I was like: No, no, there’s a whole thing.”

That there is cinematographic technology that can support a shoot like the one in Top Gun: Maverickalso convinced Tom Cruise that the time was right:

“When I did the first one, I flew. She had no real training, and she knew that she wanted the breadth of the film to be more expansive. So how do I educate the studio, the filmmakers, the actors on what it is that I wanted to achieve? And you can see in American Made (Barry Seal. The dealer) and Mission: Impossible: Fallout that I’m developing the technology, I’m thinking about it.

The movie Top Gun: Maverick It’s still in theaters and it’s highly recommended to see it on the biggest screen possible. While, Tom Cruise is already preparing two more installments of Mission Impossible and other films that are sure to impress fans of the action movies.