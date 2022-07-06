Tom Cruise could get up to $90 million for Top Gun Maverick

Tom Cruise returned to life as Pete Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, sequel released in 2022 and directed by Joseph Kosinski. In addition to retaking one of his most iconic roles, the film has been a great deal for the actor and producer.

In an article for Puck, entertainment reporter Matthew Belloni discusses the deal Cruise and his legal team struck for the related sequel. The actor, who just turned 60, signed a fractional contract under which, first of all, he was paid $12.5 million upfront. Furthermore, it was agreed that he would get the 10% of the profits generated by the film.

Right now, the worldwide box office for the film is around 1,115.2 million dollars, placing in the top 5 at the box office in North America. It should be noted that Cruise does not start to make box office profits until Paramount hits $125 million in revenueand generally take about half of the box office gross domestically and slightly less internationally.

If the film makes $1.3 billion, which seems more likely, Paramount’s revenue would be about $600 million. Cruise would take about 10% of that figure, that is, about 55 or 60 million dollars.

These profits correspond only to the projection of the film in theaters. Cruise will also receive benefits for home formats, video on demand and streaming. It’s not clear what his profit would be, but Belloni estimates that Cruise will eventually get between 80 and 90 million dollars for his work on Top Gun: Maverick.