Tom Cruise celebrates his 60th birthday hanging from a plane

Mexico Agency

The American actor and film producer celebrated his six decades of life in a big way by showing how good he is at performing action scenes in big screen projects.

Tom Cruise showed that he is one of the few stars still left in Hollywood that does not require stunts for action shots, as in the tapes of the Top Gun saga.

To celebrate his birthday in a very special way, he decided to recreate one of the most impressive risk scenes of Mission Impossible 7, in which the actor can be seen literally hanging from a plane.

“For this stunt from Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise climbs out of the cockpit of a WWII biplane and hangs from the wing as the plane nosedives and does a full turn. In the same film, the actor appears riding a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff and parachutes,” the Discussing Film Twitter account said.

Despite this risky action, Tom has performed more dangerous acts, such as appearing in the Burj Khalifa skyscraper only with a harness.

For now, the artist continues filming the seventh installment of Mission Impossible, which is titled Dead Reckoning and has been divided into two installments; while in theaters around the world he triumphs with the sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which has already grossed more than a billion dollars.

In this way, Cruise continues to surprise, because over the years the actor continues to do his job 100 percent and remains successful at the box office with each film that is released on the big screen.