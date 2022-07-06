Tom Cruise and a shocking image: he takes risks again in ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Wednesday, July 06, 2022 | 4:30 a.m.

This year will remain in Tom Cruise’s memory as one of the best of his career. The actor, who has just turned 60, is pleased. The release of Top Gun: Maverick put it back on the front pages of every publication as it outperforms the global box office numbers every week. It has grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide.

But, not content with this success, Cruise is looking at the arrival of another film in theaters. This is the seventh installment of Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One), where the suit of agent Ethan Hunt is worn again, which will hit the big screen in 2023.

With an eighth film confirmed, director Christopher McQuarrie dedicated a happy birthday to him with a photo of one of Tom’s most risky scenes in the middle of shooting Mission Impossible 8 (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two).

In the image, the Magnolia actor can be seen hanging and holding onto the wing of a red biplane (the same one we saw in a pre-recorded message that aired at Comic Con in April from the South African film set). Cruise is known in the industry for not using doubles to perform risk scenes since he decides to put the body to give more credibility to his characters and interpretations.

The photo got thousands of retweets in a short period of time and in fact the actor who accompanied him in the cast of Maverick, Glenn Powell, posted the photo with the following phrase: “TC (Tom Cruise), there is simply no one like you. Keep holding on there. Happy Birthday!”.

Let us remember that the seventh Mission Impossible film was going to be released in July of this year, but the thousands of interruptions in the filming of the film (due to the impact of the pandemic) meant that the release would only take place next year. The release date of the first part will be July 14, while the second part (the eighth film in the saga) will only arrive on June 28, 2024, one year after the premiere of the seventh installment.

Cruise, for his part, celebrated his 60th birthday by giving encouragement to his friend Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time Formula 1 champion was running the Grand Prix in Great Britain on Sunday and Cruise did not want to miss it. “He is a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day,” Cruise told Sky Sports before the race started. Lewis Hamilton achieved third place and the race was won by Carlos Sainz of the Ferrari team.

Top Gun: Maverick continues in theaters, while Mission: Impossible: Deadly Sentence would only be released in July of next year.