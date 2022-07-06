Tim Burton’s best movies

Timothy Walterknown in the film industry simply as Tim Burtonis that acclaimed film director that everyone loves Throughout his career, he has managed to gather millions of fans thanks to his movies Gothic style and ghostly, and its ease of combining animation with real action.

Some of his best known films are: “Alice in Wonderland”, “The strange world of Jack”“Scissorhands” Y “Charlie and the chocolate factory” (which are starring one of his favorite actors, i.e. Johnny Depp), however, Burton has a long list of movies that are worth remembering.

1. Beetlejuice

Tim Burton premiere beetlejuice in 1988, in which he addressed his well-known themes such as loneliness and sadness and managed to combine them perfectly with music and humor, creating extremely memorable moments. This film became one of the greatest classics of the 80s. The performance of Michael Keaton in this film is memorable and one of the best roles of his life.

2.Batman

Batman It is without a doubt one of the most outstanding and important films of Tim Burton. With Michael Keaton like the vigilante and a brilliant Jack Nicholson As the jokerthis film shows us how BruceWayne He decides to become Batman to protect Gotham City from his enemy, the favorite villain of many, the Joker.

3. Batman Returns

A sequel that surpassed the original installment and is fondly remembered by superhero fans. “Batman Returns”it was not only the third film of Burtonalso shows us a more consolidated and experienced Batman, along with the two memorable villains, the Penguin Y Catwoman.

4. Big Eyes

This film starring Amy Adams Y Christopher Waltz It shows us the painter Margaret Keane, who is a successful artist of the 60s who is inspired by characters with big eyes.

5. Sweeney Todd

Starring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman Y Sasha Baron Cohen, the film is a thriller based on a Broadway musical. It tells us the story of a barber, Benjamin Baker, from the Victorian era who goes by the nickname Sweeney Todd and is dedicated to murdering his clients with his razor with the help of Mrs. Lovett, his accomplice, who makes cakes of meat with their carcasses.

6.Sleepy Hollow

This classic based on the novel by washington irvingis regarded as one of the best movies ever made Tim Burtonwith performances by Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci Y Miranda Richardson, to mention a few. It is without a doubt an adaptation of a legend that we should all see at least once, “The legend of the Headless Horseman”.

7. Corpse Bride

This animated film tells the story of Victor Van Dortwho is about to marry Victoria Everglot and while he is rehearsing his wedding vows, he places the ring on what he thought was a root, but he did not count that it was the hand of the corpse of a woman named Emilywho was dressed as a bride and claims her role as the wife of our protagonist.

A tape that is totally worth seeing and that is also one of the favorites of the director’s fans.

8. Frankenweenie

Another animated film that is based on a short film of the same Burtn he tells us tells the story of Victor, a boy who does an experiment to resurrect his sparky doghowever, this event ends up triggering chilling events.

9. Big Fish

Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace which has the actors Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, billy crudup, Jessica Lang, Helena Bonham Carter, Danny DeVitoamong others.

The story revolves around William, a young man who returns home to be by his father’s side, who is terminally ill and tries to recreate an image of him through stories from his youth, in which he seeks to separate the reality of the fantasy that he remembers from the stories his father told him when he was little.

10. Hansel and Gretel

This movie was a Halloween special for Disney and was broadcast only once on October 31, 1983 and a couple more times as part of the retrospective of Burton the Museum of Modern Art of New York City and the exhibition L’Tim Burton at the Cinémathèque Française in Paris as part of a traveling exhibition.

This film was performed by Japanese actors and in 45 minutes it shows us the story created by them.the brothers Grimmcontains a wide variety of Japanese characteristics since, when Burton created this film, he was slightly obsessed with this culture.

11. The strange world of Jack

This film deserves special recognition, because, as many of us know, it was made by Henry Selickhowever it is the adaptation of a poem written by Burtonin which he talks about Jack, our beloved hero of Halloween Town. This movie certainly introduced “generation z” to the wonderful world of Tim Burton and made it one of the most original and iconic animated films in history.

