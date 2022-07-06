‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

“As far as I know, it’s over. I don’t know if one day they will want me avengers 7 or something like that”. In these terms he meant Natalie Portman to his future in the MCU in 2016, in an interview for The Wall Street Journal. We don’t blame her; she had already suffered exacerbated fanaticism in a mainstream saga (the prequels of starwarsahem) and had no better luck in his jump to Marvel as Jane Foster.

To be fair, the greatest feat of the astrophysicist girlfriend of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in two moviesThor Y Thor: The Dark World) had been to give a resounding smack to Loki (Tom Hiddleston). She, under the pink wig of closerwho shaved his head against fascism in v for VendettaOscar’s tortured dancer in Black Swan and graduated from Harvard, he was once again face to face with the epic blockbuster. To add insult to injury, Patty Jenkins was replaced by alan taylor in the sequel, something that pissed off the actress so much that she did not hesitate to sign the final divorce (at least, at that time) with Marvel.

How did the study respond? Kevin Feig? signing up Taika Waititi, an outsider with a weird accent insane enough to cut Thor’s hair off, rip his hammer off, and send him on the biggest rampage in the MCU. As for Jane, her absence from the next galactic epic was justified by the fact that there were barely a couple of scenes on Earth, and they didn’t even bother to clarify who left whom.

With Thor: RagnarökWaititi gave a second life to that avenger in low hours, an injection of color and self-parody from which the avenging meetings would benefit infinity war Y end game. Five years later, the goofy humor, the entrenched traumas and the extra kilos have earned the character a fourth solo installment for the first time in the history of the MCU, a privilege that neither Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) has enjoyed.

And what occurrence has the New Zealander imposed in his second assault with Thor: Love and Thunderwhich he directs and co-writes with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson? The return of Natalie Portman, an idea that was already in her head while she was directing ragnarok. “We paired Natalie with Taika and, in one meeting, she agreed to do it.”, Kevin Feige said at the 2019 Comic-Con in which they confirmed the return of Portman, Mjolnir in hand.

The filmmaker’s vision of Foster, now as mighty thor, was key for Portman to decide to give a new opportunity to the cinema of layers and meshes. “The intention is to continue reinventing this franchise, not to see her again as a scientist waiting for Thor on Earth.”, Waititi assured. The actress has advanced that Jane no longer depends on the long-haired avenger: “In the previous films, she was someone who needed to be saved by Thor, but in this story she follows her own path.” Sure, she sounds so much better than avengers 7.

gods and monsters

Thor: Love and Thunder It is a hilarious and insane romantic comedy. We don’t say it, Taika Waititi says it, and Chris Hemsworth corroborates it. The blonde avenger regains his hair and abs just in time for the reunion with his ex after “8 years, 7 months and 6 days”. doHow does it get to this point? Fleeing precisely from love.

The protagonist starts this new journey still dragging the pain for the losses he has suffered in recent years. With New Asgard in the capable hands of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)) and his hero days on hold, Thor embarks on a journey of self-discovery alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy (they return Peter Quill –Chris Pratt–, Nebula – Karen Gillan–, Mantis-Pom Klementieff–, Drax-Dave Bautista–, Rocket – Bradley Cooper– Y Groot-Vin Diesel–). It is normal that, after having had to fire a considerable number of relatives and friends and having tortured themselves by blaming themselves for the click of Thanos (Josh Brolin)need time.

“Most people trying to find themselves are running from something,” says producer Brad Winderbaum: “What he runs from is love because, in his experience, everyone he loves dies. He thinks he’s cursed”. However, in the cosmos, unlike what happens in Madrid, one can meet his ex at any time and the Asgardian soon runs into Jane Foster turned into Mighty Thor. At the moment, we know that she is super powerful and skilled with the hammer, although we do not know if she will follow the arc of the comic of Jason Aaron, The Mighty Thorwhere her transformation into the Goddess of Thunder is accompanied by a cancer that gets worse every time she fights.

Beyond the romantic past they share, what brings the couple together in this production has its own name: Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, a new threat that force Thor to postpone his retirement. The antagonist, played by an unrecognizable Christian bale, was devoted until a painful loss led him to slaughter all those gods he used to worship. “you can’t stop looking at it”, acknowledges Hemsworth about Bale, who returns to the superhero genre a decade after hanging up the cape of Batman. “We were all a bit scared in Gorr’s presence.”, has confessed Portman.

Fortunately, Thor is not alone in this cosmic battle against Gorr. In addition to Jane Foster and her Mjölnir, the protagonist has the invaluable help of Valkyrie, eager to return to action after too long sitting on the throne of New Asgard longingly recalling her years as an elite warrior . she comes back too Korg (in the voice of Taika Waititi), faithful companion of the protagonist in gladiatorial battles and contests of Fortnite.

“He is still loyal to Thor”, advances the director about his character: “Maintains that innocence, sees the best in people”. Who does not seem, at least initially, so for the work of lending a hand to the group is the god among gods, Zeusinterpreted by Russell Crowe. The mighty deity has succumbed to the excesses in the City of Omnipotence (her hobbies include stripping Asgardians naked) that she hasn’t even noticed that a certain galactic assassin is massacring divinities. “I never thought I’d be around the day Russell appeared on screen looking like Gladiator, making fun of himself.”, Hemsworth tells about his partner.

metal-hero

Thor is no longer what he was, in the best possible sense. In just over a decade of cinematographic life, the marvelite god has gone from being the burly heir to the throne of Asgard and one of the most corseted avengers in the hero cliché to become a complex character, tremendously funny and charismatic, and an indispensable part of the MCU. And we owe all that to Taika Waititi, who knew how to take advantage of Hemsworth’s most thug and jester side.

“It doesn’t seem unreasonable to me that a character like Thor changes”, settles the director: “He has been in the saga for a long time, he has had time to go through several phases”. However, he had to arrive to bring about the transformation and, although he knew what he wanted to tell, the creator admits that he felt relieved when ragnarok received good reviews in its first screenings: “I’m proud that we managed to reinvent the character and that the film worked, while leaving people wanting more.”.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is heir to everything that made its direct predecessor one of the most celebrated titles in the universe led by Kevin Feige, but also expectations. From the original avengers, only the God of Thunder has earned a movie in this generational transition in which the Marvel Universe finds itselfand the scenario has completely changed since we fired the character in end game: Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has starred in a reunion of Spider-Men and the Doctor Strange (benedict cumberbatch) has been drawn into a multiverse unleashed on a ‘Phase 4’ surrendered to Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

This new odyssey of Thor seems strangely oblivious to such chaos, indifferent to any end of the world or parallel reality. Waititi, for his part, guarantees a tone and style similar to that of Ragnarok, but increasing the drive: “We wanted to accentuate how vibrant and crazy the situations Thor is in are.”. Perhaps it is producer Brad Winderbaum who best explains the endorphin rush: “Yes ragnarok It was a synth-pop album from the 80s, Love and Thunder is metal”. Let’s hit ‘play’ once and for all.

