“Thor: Love and Thunder” will fill the action screen

MEXICO CITY.— The new adventure of the most gallant son of Odin, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, brings Chris Hemsworth back in the title role and in a crazy adventure that promises to refresh the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the return from Natalie Portman to the saga.

According to the official synopsis of the film, this time the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) “is on a deep and complicated existential journey: a search for his inner peace. His retirement from superhero adventures is interrupted by an assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), whose mission is the extinction of omnipotent beings.

With the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), the popular Guardians of the Galaxy and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor embarks on a cosmic adventure to stop the bloodthirsty villain.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Waititi, the film will bring back the entire “Guardians of the Galaxy” lineup: Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Jaimie Alexander returns as Lady Sif, and Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth will reprise their cameos as actors playing Loki and Thor, respectively, in an Asgardian theater troupe.

Sam Neil is back as the actor who plays Odin in a play.

Some new faces in the saga will be Melissa McCarthy, who will join in a cameo as a stage actress playing Hela in a montage.

Her real-life husband, Ben Falcone, is also expected to appear in an unspecified role. And let’s not forget Russell Crowe, who makes his MCU debut as Zeus.

Christian Bale embodies one of the most fearsome foes Thor has ever faced: Gorr, the Butcher of Gods. According to the filmmakers, this alien being from an unknown planet will have no comparison with past villains, such as Laufey, Hela or even Thanos.

In the comics, Gorr is heartbroken when his partner Arra and their children are suddenly killed in an earthquake. To his grief, he comes to the conclusion that there are no gods and is banished by his people, who see this idea as heresy.

After slaying a god in strange armor, a symbiote (similar to Venom’s) bonds with Gorr, who transforms into an unstoppable being who vows to kill all gods for not answering his prayers.

One of the most anticipated moments by fans is the return of astrophysicist Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman in the first two “Thor” movies.