“Thor, Love and Thunder”: Natalie Portman dazzles in a red dress during the premiere

The wait is finally over, the Marvel Studios tape “Thor: Love and Thunder” had its premiere in London, where the most iconic characters in the universe of God of Thunder They made an appointment to parade on the red carpet. As expected, Natalie Portman was present and captured the gaze of all the cameras.

With a red dress, a headband adorned with flowers and sneakers of the same color, the actress looked spectacular. Her characteristic smile could not be missing when she took the appropriate snapshots, as well as the individual photographs.

It was through social networks that her outfit did not go unnoticed, because being the co-star it was natural that she caught the eye since she set foot in the Odeon luxury. His outfit is from the prestigious brand Christian Dior.

The red carpet was at the Odeon Luxe (Photo: AP)

Natalie Portman was very well accompanied

In addition to natalie portmanother stars that accompanied her were tessa Thompson Y Pom Klementieff who dazzled with their outfits and matchless beauty.

In the case of Thompson decided on a gold dress Oscar de la Renta, which exposed his powerful shoulders. His hair was left loose, which is made up of several thin braids. For your part Pom Klementieff decided to appear more rock style, because in addition to wearing a dark dress with transparencies, she put on a leather jacket that gave her a rough look.

The actresses Pom Klementieff, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson looked like princesses on the red carpet (Photo: AP)

What is the cast of the film and when is it released?

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the last movie Marvel Studios which continues the adventures of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”. The film, which is already awaited by all fans, will be released in theaters on July 6 and will later reach Disney Plus.

The cast of the film consists of the following actors:

Chris Hemsworth – Thor

Natalie Portman – Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor

Tessa Thompson – King Valkyrie

Taika Waititi – Korg

Christian Bale – Gorr the God Butcher

Russell Crowe – Zeus

Jamie Alexander – Sif

Chris PrattPeter Quill

Dave Bautista – Drax

Karen Gillan – Nebula

Pom Klementieff – Mantis

Vin Diesel – Groot (voice)

Bradley Cooper – Rocket (voice)

KEEP READING:

From the pool, Yanet García hits with a gold bikini | VIDEO

Dulce Soltero models a flirtatious red bikini with passion and melts Instagram | PHOTO

Lucero gives a little taste of what “Until it was done to us!” next to Mijares | VIDEO