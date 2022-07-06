‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson look like goddesses dressing up as ‘Clueless’ at the premiere

In 1995, when Clueless in Spain) hit theaters, Natalie Portman I was 14 years old and a star in the making. TessaThompson, For his part, he was around 12 springs. In other words, they were both at the perfect age for the adventures of Cher (Alice Silverstone) They will touch your heart.

Now that both actresses co-star Thor: Love and Thunder What Jane Foster Y Valkyrie, respectively, the Nordic goddesses have illuminated them so that they come to the premiere as some ladies in the latest fashion from the poshest Beverly Hills of the 90s. This has been the result.

dressed as cher (Portmann) and Dionne (Thompson), the two stars have caused a whole Ragnarok fashionista with these outfits, proving that Asgard and Rodeo Drive are fully compatible. The comments on social networks range from the usual malicious purria (what do they know) to exclamations of “queens!” and “goddesses!”

Recall that Portman and Thompson worked together on Annihilation (2018), so having crawled together through Area-X will have given them a bonus of complicity. We would love to have pictures of Chris Hemsworth dressed like a young man Paul Rudd, but for now we fear that this belongs to the realm of impossible dreams.

