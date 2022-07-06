Thor: Love and Thunder critic and review of Taika Waititi’s film | Film and TV

Thor: Love and Thunder It opens in theaters on July 7. In the new adventure of the god of thunder Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meets Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), his first romantic interest, and together they must fight against Gorr (Christian Bale), called the butcher of the gods a villain who is failed by the gods, so he decides to finish them off one by one.

After the success of thor ragnarok in 2017, the director Taika Waititi returned for this new film where the component of humor that many praised in that installment is maintained and that the New Zealander has consolidated in films such as JojoRabbit either What We Do in the Shadows. Thor: Love and Thunder It is a bizarre, bombastic and very funny bet, with moments in which laughter is inevitable.

Waititi drew on the exaggerated, vibrant and daring aesthetic of 80s rock in both the film’s visual component and its soundtrack, where Guns N’ Roses hits are essential. Although we won’t mention which one it is so as not to spoil the surprise, there is also a new age hit that steals the spotlight in one of the best scenes.

Beyond the aesthetic Thor: Love and Thunder It also has the Dionysian, scandalous and shameless spirit of rock n’ roll from several decades ago in each of its scenes.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a classic adventure where Waititi’s somewhat absurd humor comes to the fore (watch out for the screaming goats). Hemsworth complements him very well, playing a powerful and inspiring hero who isn’t afraid to look ridiculous at the right moments.

Christian Bale does a great job in the role of Gorr. The actor is known for the maximum commitment to his characters and here was no exception. He is a fascinating villain and with a valid motivation: the abandonment of the gods to the people. Gorr raises questions that have been present throughout history: if the Gods exist, why do they allow so much human suffering?

The film also explores the more mundane aspect of the gods. Russel Crowe plays an orgy-obsessed Zeus in one of the film’s funniest moments.

Natalie Portman balances all aspects of Jane, even the most tragic. Powerful heroine and gifted scientist, Jane Foster is a complex and vulnerable character who stands out in every one of her scenes. Tessa Thompson also brings a lot of fun and remains one of the most beloved women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Thor and Jane’s relationship is also an important element in the film, which at times seems like a romantic comedy, but works in Waititi’s bizarre universe. We don’t usually see many romance narratives in the MCU, so it was interesting and novel to learn the origin of their relationship and where it went wrong.

The film also has a moving message about love and life that manages to stand out among everything else and achieve an effective emotional component.

For those who enjoy the absurd humor of Taika Waititi, and for fans of Guns n Roses Thor: Love and Thunder it will be extremely enjoyable. An entertaining and colorful adventure where rock n’ roll rumbles like thunder.