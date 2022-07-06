Thor: Love and Thunder and the 5 actors with an Oscar in the movie

Chris Hemsworth is back. What Thoris the first Marvel Cinematic Universe character to have 4 stand-alone movies, beating Robert Downey’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

If “Thor: Love and Thunder” really is Hemsworth’s last Marvel movie, then he’s going to go with a bang as the god of thunder will share the screen with 5 Academy Award winners: Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi.

And as if that were not enough, the movie also has the participation of the Oscar nominees: Bradley Cooper and Melissa McCarthybut this time we only list the 5 Oscar winners in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Natalie Portman

Oscar: Best Actress for “Black Swan”

Natalie Portman walked away from the movies of “Thor” after 2013’s “The Dark World”, but returns as Jane Foster, and brings Mjolnir with her. Portman jumped at the chance to work with Kenneth Branagh on “Thor” and make Hemsworth look even bigger than he is, as she once joked.

Immediately after winning his Oscar for “Black Swan”, Portman switched gears when he starred in “Thor.” However, Portman’s career includes Academy Award nominations for best actress for “Closer” and best actress for “Jackie,” for which she is said to have been robbed of an Oscar.

Russell Crowe

Oscar: Best actor for “Gladiator”

We missed the beautiful Russell Crowe, so it’s no wonder he’s back on the big screen playing no one else, and no one less than… Zeus.

But before coming to Marvel, Russell Crowe became famous for “Gladiator”, film that gave him his only Oscar. As a fun fact, the actor hated the script, but signed on for the film after meeting with director Ridley Scott. The epic film led to his first Oscar win, which came amid a run of critical success at the Academy, including 1999’s “The Insider” and 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind.”

Christian bale

Oscar: Best actor for “The Fighter”

Like Crowe, Bale starred in a DC Comics movie before appearing in the MCU as a villain! Bale, of course, played Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. Crowe appeared as Jor-El in “Man of Steel.” However, they are at opposite ends of the good/bad spectrum in “Love and Thunder”. Crowe plays the god Zeus, while Bale plays the villain ‘Gorr the God Butcher’, who was teased by writer-director Waititi as one of the MCU’s best bad guys.

Bale won an Oscar with his first nomination for “The Fighter” in 2011, and garnered three best actor nominations over the next 8 years for “American Hustle,” “The Big Short” and “Vice.”

Matt Damon

Oscar: Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”

Many may not know this, but Damon did appear as Loki in an uncredited cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. He must know some influential people in Hollywood because this time he joined the main cast.

In fact, Damon’s Thor role happened only because Waititi and Hemsworth asked him to do it for Ragnorak. Luke Hemsworth (Chris’s brother) returns as actor Thor in “Love and Thunder,” and Melissa McCarthy plays actress Hela (Cate Blanchett was Hela in “Ragnorak”).

In addition to his Oscar win, Damon earned another Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for “Good Will Hunting”. He later earned nominations for “The Martian” (best actor), “Invictus” (best supporting actor) and “Manchester By the Sea” (best picture as producer of the film).

Taika Waititi

Oscar: Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”

Waititi does a bit of everything. What writer, director, producer and actor With multiple credits in each category (according to IMDb), he’s appeared everywhere, most notably since “Eagle vs Shark,” which he brought to the big screen in 2007 as a writer, director, and supporting actor.

After directing and playing Korg in “Thor: Ragnorak” (and lying to Marvel just to get the job), Waititi played both roles and also wrote the script for “Love and Thunder,” which he says is much deeper than the previous film.

“Ragnorak” is one of Waititi’s highest-rated films, but “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” which he wrote, produced, directed and starred in, has the highest score. “JojoRabbit”coincidentally, has one of the lowest scores.

“Jojo Rabbit” earned Waititi an Academy Award nomination for best picture as a producer. He also earned a nomination for best live-action short film for “Two Cars, One Night.”

