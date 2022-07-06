This was the physical change of Sylvester Stallone from Rocky to the present

There are actors who, thanks to their excellent performances, are fondly remembered by the public, which follows their career from the movie that launched them to stardom and one of them is Sylvester Stallonewho became famous thanks to his role in the saga of Rockywithout imagining that his tapes would become a classic.

And it is that these films, in addition to having incredible action scenes, leave very important messages such as wanting is power and “you don’t get to the top by surpassing others, but by surpassing yourself”.

Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa

Although another of his iconic characters is ‘Rambo‘, which we saw him perform with enviable laughter and muscles that more than one woman dreamed of embracing.

In fact, although the years have not passed in vain for the life of Sylvester Stallonehe continues to cultivate his body, which he continually shows off through social networks.

Sylvester Stallone in ‘Flawless Killer’

Well, no matter that this July 6, Sylvester Stallone turns 76the truth is that the renowned actor still has dream muscles.

Therefore, it is not surprising that he is still active in the world of acting, where in recent years we have been able to see him starring in films such as ‘Creed’ and ‘The Expendables’, both projects with more than one film.

Sylvester Stallone in ‘The Expendables’

Curiously, within the actors that have been taken up in the deliveries of these sagas, Sylvester Stallone He is one of the few who continues to work hard in the gym to maintain the physical characteristics that identify him for his appearances in movies like ‘Rocky‘ and ‘Rambo’.

Do you think that Sylvester Stallone has preserved his 76 years? What is your favorite movie of the beloved American actor of Italian origin?

Sylvester Stallone currently

