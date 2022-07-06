This is what supermarkets do to contain their prices in the face of inflation

In the midst of rising inflation in Mexico and the world, supermarket chains such as Walmart, Soriana and Chedraui have sought more than one alternative to contain their prices that go beyond promotions, discounts or the promotion of their own brands, they have also sought agreements or alliances with their suppliers to avoid raising their products.

Only in the first fortnight of June, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) grew 0.49% compared to the previous fortnight, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), with which annualized inflation reached 7.88%.

Against this background, Liliana Íñigo, COE lead of the customer experience factory of Walmartcommented to Forbes Mexico that high levels of inflation impact the purchasing power of its customers, especially that of the most price-sensitive.

“As in other periods of high inflation, we are using our scale, information and talent and we are teaming up with our suppliers to continue reinforcing our leadership in prices and thus fulfill our purpose: to save money for families”, he stated in an interview.

In addition, he highlighted that the company has a competitive advantage that is its omnichannel strength and an infrastructure of more than 2,756 stores that are within 10 minutes of 85% of the population, which, in addition to their logistics investments, have allowed them to deliver goods at low prices.

However, the supermarket chain has also resorted to a strategy of offers and promotions; Liliana Íñigo commented that her goal is to reduce the impact of inflation through different initiatives, including expanding her product catalog of her brands to be able to offer very good quality items at prices that people can afford.

“Another example is the launch in March of this year of the ‘The basics of your basket’ campaign, which has allowed us to continue supporting our most price-sensitive customers, despite the period of inflation we are going through. With the implementation of this program, we have been able to offer more than 50 products from the basic basket, maintaining the same price for a certain period of time”, he detailed.

Soriana, from Julio Regalado to agreements

also the chain soriana has sought to curb the impacts of inflation on its prices; Gabriel Luciano Baldini, commercial director of the company, assured Forbes Mexico that people are now looking for alternatives that offer them a better quality-price optionTherefore, the need to achieve these savings has demanded a greater effort from suppliers.

“Planning and negotiating in terms of volume with our suppliers, as well as optimizing the supply chain, are key to counteract this external economic effect,” he specified.

According to the company’s director, through volume synergies with its suppliers, supply strategies, product imports, as well as the development of products and suppliers, they have managed to avoid a greater rise in prices.

But there are also promotions, which he considered to be key to maintaining the value proposition; although the service, assortment and its loyalty program are also very important to differentiate itself from competitors and be the best purchase option.

And although they have great expectations of the 2022 edition of Julio Regalado; They will also seek to be the best omnichannel purchase option for the customer in terms of a multi-category promotional proposal.

Meanwhile, the chain Chedraui decided to enter this year the war of summer promotions with the company with the campaign “For you”; however, he has also implemented other strategies to contain increases.

In this sense, the deputy director general of the company, Arturo Vasconcelos, told Forbes Mexico in an interview that they have conversations with their suppliers to ensure that their customers get the best prices.

“This initiative of ‘For you’ is aligned with this, we know this experience that our customers are living with the issue of prices and we look for a selection of products to imprint on them an emotional aggressiveness negotiated and approved, of course with our suppliers. , which seeks precisely to accompany customers at times when they need this type of promotion”, he stated.

He commented that he had never carried out such an aggressive campaign in Chedraui in the summer season, but it is working very well, which involves 3 types of promotions; first in price, the second in discount percentages and the third with discounts.

La Comer is painted orange

Recently Andrés Ehrli, director of Marketing and Advertising of Grupo La Comer, commented that consumers in Mexico are already looking for this promotion and the option to buy their inventories at a lower price.

“We do not have the capacity to curb the effect of inflation on some products, but we make the effort to freeze prices this season (summer), and offer customers a 3×2 or 2×1”, said the manager .

