This is what Evaluna looked like in the movie Hot Pursuit

Like many people who are born into families made up of stars, Evaluate Montaner he was also very curious about the art world. In this way, from a very young age she began to venture into music and she showed that she also has a great talent when it comes to singing.

But in addition to singing different songs with her sweet voice, the Venezuelan also revealed her facet as an actress. In recent years, we have seen her star in a Nickelodeon youth series and also be part of the cast of Hot Pursuit (Two madwomen on the run).

This film marked the film debut of the girl, in addition to opening the doors to the world of Hollywood. As it premiered several years ago, the wife of Camilo it looked different.

Evaluna is talented like her family members / Source: Instagram – evaluna

Hot Pursuit: Evaluna and her first role in the world of cinema

This film was characterized by playing with the comedy genre, behind it was Anne Fletcher as director. The script was written by David Feney Y John Quaintanceand hit theaters in May 2015.

To get the public interested in the story, the producers chose an explosive and very funny duo. Thus, the film starred Reese witherspoon Y Sofia Vergara. Two women who gave us several laughs in different titles, such as Legally Blonde and Modern Family.

The story presents us with a rather tense policewoman, who always follows all the rules to the letter. During her first mission, she tries to protect the sexy and outgoing widow of a drug lord as they flee across Texas. Of course, they are hunted by corrupt cops and murderous gunmen.

Within the cast of Hot Pursuit we can find Evaluate Montaner, who took his first steps in the cinematographic world. The actress placed herself in the skin of a secondary character, whose name was Teresa Cortez. It was about a young fifteen-year-old, who shares scenes with both protagonists. Because this movie came out in 2015, it is estimated that the singer was about 18 years old. For this reason, she looked very young and small.

Evaluna with Reese Witherspoon, star of the film / Source: Twitter – hotpursuitmovie

On the internet there are some images of his participation in the film. There we can see her with a blue dress with enough volume, rhinestones and feathers. Likewise, she also sports a very formal hairstyle and a small crown on her head. She looks very beautiful, just as she looks today.

At the moment, the actress has no new projects for television or cinema. In addition to being focused on Indigo, her first baby; She also takes the opportunity to venture into the world of directing. In this way, we have seen her behind the scenes of several video clips. The last one she performed was Titanic, the song that Kany García shares with Camilo.

Did you know about the participation of Eva Luna in this film?

