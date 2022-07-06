This is the impressive fortune of Eiza González

Eiza GonzalezMexican actress and singer has managed to position herself as one of the most recognized celebrities in Hollywood.

Her hard work has led her to be one of the young actresses with a impressive fortune at 32 years of age.

According to the website celebrity Networth, dedicated to calculating the fortune of the main celebrities, The fortune of the Mexican actress is approximately five million dollars.

Image from Eiza González’s Instagram.

Eiza achieved international fame thanks to films like “Baby Driver”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “I Care a Lot”, and “Battle Angel”where he had the opportunity to share scenes with well-known actors in the film industry such as: Jamie Fox, Lily James, Vin Diesel, Rosamund Pike and Jake Gyllenhaal.

All this he achieved thanks to the fact that in 2013 he moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue her acting career.

Her success has been so great that she has not only succeeded as an actress, but in the field of modeling it has also stolen looks.

Gonzalez has been the official face of different luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu.

She has also appeared on the cover of the most important fashion and entertainment magazines in the world such as Vogue, In Style, People, among others.

Image from Eiza González’s Instagram.

This is not enough, but he has been in extremely important awards such as the Oscars and in all these events he has been dressed by the most coveted fashion firms such as Versace, Fendi, Bulgari, Burberry.

Getty Image.

The beginnings of Eiza González

The Mexican, who is the daughter of Glenda Reina, He studied acting at the Televisa school and later got his first leading role in the youth soap opera “Lola once upon a time.”

This novel was broadcast in almost all Latin American countries and in the United States.

He later starred in the series “Dream with me” and the soap opera “True loves”, which was broadcast in the prime time of the channel of the stars.

During this time he also wanted to venture into the world of music and recorded some songs for these projects.

Realizing that she loved acting was when she moved to USA to take several courses and thus stay there to succeed and put the name of Mexico on high.

Image from Eiza González’s Instagram.

She is currently one of the most influential young Mexican actresses; on her Instagram account she has more than seven million followers with whom she shares various details of his personal and professional life.