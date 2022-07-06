This is how Natalie Portman managed to look muscular for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is close to hitting theaters. The Marvel production, starring Chris Hemsworth, will welcome Natalie Portman as one of the main characters, who surprised her with her remarkable physical transformation during the film’s recent trailer. The actress returns to the “God of Thunder” saga after almost a decade since her first appearance in history playing Jane Foster. Now, Portman will take over from Thor, and for this, she had to undergo strong training in order to get closer to the image of the iconic character.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the artist delved into the details of the physical process she underwent to appear in the new film, which included a hard guided training, and a radical change in her diet, which, during her preparation, included a number of high-protein foods. “It was really fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before filming and then, obviously, throughout the filming,” said Natalie, who also claimed to have done exercises “with weights that I had never done before.” In the same dialogue, the interpreter mentioned that she had never thought about increasing her muscle mass, however, she achieved the look she needed for her role. “Of course, I have never made it my goal to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of work on both agility and strength,” she added.