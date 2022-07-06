“they gave everything they could”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a cinecomic with great potential: the title, in fact, in addition to being the last chapter of the saga reserved for the galactic Avengers, is also the final feature film that he will direct James Gunn (Slither, The Suicide Squad) for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A work, therefore, which is a great and moving goodbye and which we do not struggle to imagine is definitely exciting. At present, the feature film is in a state of post-production, with filming having ended for some time. While we know very little about the film, but we are actually certain of some new entries as thick as that of Adam Warlock (which has the face of Will Poulter), recently the same author made some important statements.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit theaters in May 2023

As reported by ComicBook, in fact, James Gunn himself recently shared (as you can see below), on his personal Twitter profile an article from an online magazine and commented, directly and without frills, underlining his close relationship with the cast, thanking them for their commitment. According to the film-maker, all the actors and actresses gave everything they could and made him very proud, to the point that, during the editing phase, the American director and screenwriter had a lot of fun.

In truth, the cast – from Chris to Zoe to Dave to Karen to Sean to Pom – all gave it everything they had & left it all out on the floor & I’m so very proud of them as I watch these initial cuts. It makes my favorite aspect of filmmaking – the editing process – even more fun. https://t.co/Tqm5PQ2Pd5 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 5, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is produced by Marvel Studios directed and written by James Gunn and a cast consisting of Chris Pratt in the part of Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana that embodies Gamora, Dave Bautista in the role of Draxx, Vin Diesel that double Groot, Bradley Cooper who lends his voice to Rocket, Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and many more. The film should arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023, although we do not yet have an official release date for our country in our hands.

