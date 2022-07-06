These are the salaries Elon Musk pays at Tesla and SpaceX

The salaries of companies like Tesla and SpaceX have been disclosed, from the lowest to the highest.

In Tesla, to mention an example, there are salaries of 200 thousand dollars per year (just over four million Mexican pesos).

As of today, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is the richest man in the world, with a fortune valued at 221 million dollars.

It has been revealed which are the salaries that Elon Musk pays to the workers of his companies. The man behind Tesla and SpaceXis, today, the richest man on the planet, with a fortune of 221 million dollars that has allowed him to make a significant difference from his “opponents”, such as Jeff Bezos.

To this we must add the fact that he is one of the most influential personalities of recent years, which is why it would not be surprising if he serves as inspiration to create a character, a song and even that some of his followers decide get a tycoon tattoo.

On the other hand, it is one of the most controversial internet personalities of recent years. On Twitter alone, Elon Musk has more than 100 million followers. and, for some time now, he has carried out a very dynamic management with his account.

In recent months, the name of the world’s wealthiest businessman has not stopped resounding since his intentions to buy were announced. Twitterthe social network in which he is one of its main protagonists, but, to date, that transaction has not yet been confirmed and the topic has dropped a bit.

These are the salaries of Tesla and SpaceX workers

In this sense, what is clear is that Elon Musk is, without a doubt, one of the most important media figures in recent years, being the CEO of companies that today enjoy great relevance in the market, it would only be necessary to review the salaries offered to its workers.

According to data from Glassdoor, an engineer at software senior in Tesla earns the not insignificant sum of just over 200 thousand dollars a year (just over four million Mexican pesos), while a mechanical engineer earns the amount of 157 thousand dollars a year (just over three million Mexican pesos).

Now, this is not all that has been disclosed through Glassdoor, since automation engineers have an annual salary of 125 thousand dollars (2.5 million Mexican pesos) and, finally, the product manager of Tesla They take a salary of 105 thousand dollars a year (just over two million Mexican pesos).

On the other side is SpaceX, where Elon Musk is also the CEO, just like in Tesla. There, the main engineers enjoy an annual salary of 118 thousand dollars (2.4 million Mexican pesos) and the software They earn about $117,000 a year.

Those who receive the least salary are the structural engineers, who pocket the amount of 91 thousand dollars a year (1.8 million Mexican pesos) and, finally, the manufacturing specialists take about 84 thousand dollars.

What happens in Mexico?

In Mexico, however, according to official figures, the average salary of a senior manager is 142 thousand pesos per year, earning the amount of 72.82 pesos per hour. However, data from the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), reveal that the five best paid careers in the country they are: Finance, banking and insurance (with a salary of 15 thousand 521 pesos); Medicine (an average salary of 15,343 pesos per month); Engineering, mechanics and metallurgy (14 thousand 609 pesos per month); Construction and civil engineering (14 thousand 346 pesos); and Architecture and urbanism (with 14 thousand 274 pesos per month).

Of course, the figures contrast enormously with what companies like Tesla or SpaceX offer workers compared to what a professional earns in Mexico, even in the most difficult areas, marking one of the axes and priority problems in our country.

Now read: