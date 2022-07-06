TheGrefg reveals how much money he earns with his Fortnite skin

Two and a half million people. In his day, TheGrefg had two and a half million people watching as he presented his own skin for Fortnite. A skin by which might not be making that much money as anyone could think after such figures. This is what he himself has told in Club 113, the Goorgo, Nil Ojeda and Werlyb podcast.

“I for each person who buys my skin I don’t take money. Let’s see, I’m a little scared to talk about this because maybe they see it from Epic Games or Fortnite and say ‘this is something I contract that you can’t say’, but I think that as far as I’m going to tell I can say it ” , the streamer began to explain.”But it’s not like anyone in the world buys my skin and a part goes to TheGrefg. Nope, it only works with people who buy the skin and also supports you in the store with the creator code. In other words, if a German likes my skin and buys TheGrefg’s skin, I take zero.”

From TheGrefg skin to La Velada de Ibai

TheGrefg skin was inspired by Goku / Kakarot, the protagonist of Dragon Ball, and had spheres that evoked the dragon balls from the legendary manga by Akira Toriyama. It was a reactive skin (that is, it changed as the games progressed) and had a price of between 2,000 and 3,000 turkeys. Its dance was a “tribute” to those who play Fortnite with a controller (yes, unfortunately for us, the Papi Gavi’s Pescadinha it was a joke).

As for the 2,407,000 concurrent viewers of his presentation, it was the Twitch record until The Night of the Year 2. The event of Ibai Llanos reached those figures only with the red carpet, before even the first fight of the date started. would reach a peak of 3.3 million devices connected during the duel between Momo and Viruzz (to which should be added the filling of the Badalona Olympic Pavilion with more than 12,000 people). It’s no wonder that the streamer world is already thinking about the possible fights of The Soiree of Year 3 and how that figure will now be surpassed.

Source | TikTok Club 113