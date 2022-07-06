The true relationship of Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddletson outside of Marvel and Thor

Before the release of the fourth Thor film, we tell you how Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston get along behind the scenes. They are friends?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will welcome you this Thursday, July 7, to Thor: Love and Thunder, the new superhero movie in his first appearance since Avengers: Endgame (2019). The universe of the God of Thunder has multiple recognized faces, but there is no doubt that Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston They are the main figures of the first three tapes. How do they get along when the cameras are off?

Since their first project together in the MCUWhat Thor and Loki respectively, a great chemistry has been seen between them, despite the conflicts of their characters. After years of confrontation, things changed in Thor: Ragnarök (2017) and finally became friends, but a year later, in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the God of Deception is assassinated by Thanos. However, in his series we saw that there is a version that is still alive and fans are hoping for a possible cameo.

+The true relationship between Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston

The actors met in 2009 at Kenneth Branagh’s house, after being chosen to be part of the MCU. According to the words of Hiddleston, there was a certain connection from the beginning and they quickly began to get along in the best way. The reality is that in the last decade, throughout the five productions that shared a camera within the franchise, They have become great friends and have shown it countless times.

As is known, they are very close in everyday life and have been called best friends in the years that the bond was strengthened in the Disney studio. In 2015, Hemsworth He was the host of Saturday Night Live and Tom tweeted: “My God. My brother from another mother”, making it clear that he was a fan of the interpreter of Thor. On the other hand, Chris has said at the time that Hiddleston had become a member of his familyalso affirming the great connection with their children.

One fact that the Marvel public will remember is the photo that Mark Ruffalo published in 2017, where Tom and Chris are sleeping snuggled together on a plane.. About this, Hemsworth said: “There is no shortage of love in this cast. There is a shortage of space on the plane, so, you know, if you work 24 hours a day and you travel the world, you get it where you can… sleep, that is.” es. and hugs I don’t care if I’m the one who hugs or hugs”.