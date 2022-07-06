The Tom Cruise movie that everyone sees after Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick has become an unexpected success, at least in one that was not seen coming when talking about the sequel to a film released in 1986, and that arrives 36 years late. But grossing more than $1.1 billion has been enough to become Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing feature film, and the fever for the actor has grown even higher since then. Fever that is also seen on streaming platforms such as Netflix.

It is in this application that I have found Barry Seal: The Dealer, the Tom Cruise movie you must see after Top Gun: Maverick for several reasons. The main? It was quite underrated when it was released in 2017, and now you have a unique opportunity to enjoy it on Netflix, for free and at no additional cost, from the comfort of your sofa. You want to know more? So read on and dig deeper into who Barry Seal was and why this feature film is so interesting..

Barry Seal: The Dealer, available on Netflix

Barry Seal: The Dealerhow could it be otherwise, is a movie based on the real life of this TWA pilot recruited by the CIA who became a major drug trafficker. Why do you have to watch this tape after Top Gun: Maverick? In addition to starring Tom Cruisein it he also plays a pilot, although with a completely different purpose and far from what is correct and ethical.

Barry Seal: The Drug Dealer is a very good movie, and it’s on Netflix

On the other hand, critics supported Barry Seal: The Dealerbut only managed raise $135 million worldwide. An insufficient figure for a biographical action movie that tells a story known by several generations. Hence, he insists on the need to see it on Netflix now that it is available for free and without ads.

Being a film based on real events, the veracity of the story it tells is also interesting. If you want to know more about the life of Barry Seal, keep readingbecause I will answer two very recurring questions whenever this type is discussed.

He was Barry Seal, the drug trafficker who thought he was smarter than the Medellín Cartel

Who killed Barry Seal?

Barry Seal was assassinated on February 19, 1986 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana after it was revealed that he was a CIA informant. Specifically, he was machine-gunned in front of a Salvation Army headquarters while sitting in his Cadillac.

The New York Times asserted that Luis Carlos Quintero-Cruz (the man who shot), Miguel Velez Y Bernardo Antonio Vasquez they were all responsible for the murder of Barry Seal, and for that they ended up sentenced to life in prison.

What plane was Barry Seal using?

If we talk about his training, Barry Seal became the youngest captain of a Boeing 707and later again in the youngest of a Boeing 747. Of course, as a CIA contact drug trafficker, he piloted a Fairchild C-123 Provider owned by the United States intelligence services.