The three shakes with which Chris Hemsworth gets the energy to face the day

Definitely Chris Hemsworth He is one of the men of the moment. About to release his new movie, Thor: Love and Thunderthe Australian actor is fitter than ever.

It could be said that his blonde hair and his muscles are his hallmark, and at 38 years old, the Hollywood star maintains an enviable physique.

Good nutrition and good training adapted to your needs are the keys to the sculpted body of Elsa Pataky’s husband. And a lot of sacrifice, that too. Sergio Pererathe chef with whom the actor works during the stages that he needs to get more in shape, has shared with the magazine Men’s Health United States the diet that the actor follows in his day to day. And his breakfast is always the same.

Sergio Perera is in charge of putting the actor in tune when he needs to play Thor with a very varied diet, where there is no shortage of vegetables, meat, dairy products, shakes, and supplements to recover the muscles from training.

Hemsworth’s nutritionist has shared the actor’s diet from Monday to Friday, where breakfast is always done at 8 in the morning and always in the same way: in the form of smoothie.

Smoothies, the first dish of the day

For breakfast and before training, as Perera has revealed, the actor sometimes eats fried eggs with avocado, yogurt with berries and chia, or spinach, among other ingredients, although before this meal, which he does at 10 in the tomorrow, the actor who plays Thor always has a smoothie at 08:00.





“Chris’s day always starts with a great green smoothie made up of 5-6 different types of leafy greens and vegetableslow glycemic index fruits, nuts, seeds, fats and small amounts of sea salt to help electrolyte balance, nerve transmission and glucose metabolism”, declared the nutritionist.

While on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Hemsworth drinks a green protein shake, on Thursday and Friday the ingredients of this first shot vary.

Thursdaythe actor starts the day with an almond and banana smoothie with flax oil, bee pollen, a pinch of sea salt and vegetable protein, and on Friday with a smoothie of raw cocoa and frozen berries with coconut oil, chia seeds, dates and vegetable protein.