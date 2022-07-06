The terrible truth about Julia Roberts: which celebrity left 3 days after getting married

Without a doubt, Julia Roberts is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood. So much so that throughout her life and her career, in which she reaps numerous successes as well as millions of dollars, she has conquered several hearts.

Although he has been in a relationship for 20 years with Danny Moder, with whom he has two children in common whom he met during the filming of The Mexican, in 2001, was not his only known partner. Within her history it is known that she had a relationship with Liam Neeson Y Dylan McDermottamong others.

Julia and Kiefer were the couple of the moment.

But it was the relationship Julia Roberts with Kiefer Sutherland the one that generated the most controversy in his life. The actress met the 24 star in 1990, during the filming of Flatliners, and they quickly started dating. Less than a year later, the actor couple was already engaged and she was very much in love in public.

“We were young, we were very much in love, and we decided that we wanted to get married,” the actor said years later about that somewhat hasty decision that did not go in the best way. The truth is roberts Y Sutherland they were to be married on June 11, 1991, but three days before that the actress became a real runaway bride.

According to the New York Daily News, J.Julia Roberts believed that Kiefer Sutherland he had been unfaithful to her with a dancer from a club he had been attending some time before the wedding. But that was not the most scandalous of all, since after canceling the ceremony, the actress went to Ireland with the actor. Jason Patrickwho was a close friend of her fiancé.

On the day the wedding would have been, the actor was seen moving out of the Los Angeles home he shared with the Mona Lisa Smile star, while she was caught on a date with the man she sought solace from.

The actors had the full attention of the press wherever they were.

The American media talked too much about what happened. Among them, some affirm that indeed Kiefer Sutherland He had an affair with a lady named Amanda Rice who worked at the Crazy Girls strip club. In addition, they assure that days before the wedding they had argued because Julia Roberts wanted to Jason Patrick be one of the guests and her fiancé did not want to know anything, perhaps because he already knew that she was interested in his so-called friend.