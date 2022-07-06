the Techetechetè dedicated to Raffaella Carrà was the real TV event

On Rai 1, Ricatto d’Amore won with 2,371,000 spectators equal to 16%; on Canale 5 the film Sono Tornato totaled 1,485,000 spectators equal to 9.8% share; not bad on Italia 1, Cornetto Battiti Live with 1,521,000 spectators for 12.3% share. But the real TV event was the Techetechetè dedicated to Raffaella Carrà with 3,393,000 spectators for a 21.5% share.

But the real tv event was the Techetechet is dedicated to Raffaella Carrà with 3,393,000 spectators for a 21.5% share. Her greeting to her little girl in black and white, with her eyes as always, those vivid and wide open to the world, moved millions of Italians glued to the small screen to enjoy the memory of her on the anniversary of her death.

All TV ratings for Tuesday 5 July 2022

Among the main proposals of yesterday’s prime time, Tuesday 5 July 2022, not yet mentioned, we note the result of Rai2 From the street to the stage which won 1,155,000 net spectators equal to 8.7% share. Red thread was the proposal of Rai3: 782,000 net spectators for a 5.7% share. The talk show of political analysis and current affairs On Wave First Eveningon La7, it won 552,000 net spectators for a 3.6% share. Dynasties – The adventure of a lifetimebroadcast on Rete4, represented the choice of 412,000 net spectators for a 2.8% share.

Snitch – The Infiltrator with Dwayne Johnson

You listen to TV on other networks

On Tv8 Snitch – the infiltrator, the film with Dwayne Johnson and John Bernthal won 322,000 net viewers with a 2.2% share. On the Nove The monk on the other hand, it won 249,000 net spectators with a 1.7% share. On the 20 Oldboy it scores 398,000 net spectators for a 2.6% share. On Rai4 Hansel and Gretel – Witch Hunters it recorded 328,000 net spectators for a 2.1% share. Posta Grossa in Dodge Cityon Iris, recorded 314,000 net spectators for a 2% share. The Twilight Sagabroadcast on La5, recorded 225,000 net spectators for a 1.5% share.