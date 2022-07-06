the success of a lifetime dedicated to cinema

Sylvester Stallone turns 76. And social networks have turned to the actor who, at his age, can boast of being one of the best actors in Hollywood action movies, since it accumulates an extensive and highly recognized career in front of the cameras, adding success after success. And there is no one who does not remember the actor playing the legendary Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, with whom he has tasted success.

His ability to transform himself in front of the cameras and exude professionalism before the scripts has earned him three Oscar nominations in the category of best actor, best film and best screenplay for his work on ‘Rocky’. In 2016, he won the golden globe parts Best Supporting Actor for his role as Rocky Balboa in the spin-off of the saga, Creed.

Actor Silvester Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin at the Unicef ​​Gala.

Three marriages and five children

As for his love life, Stallone also has a long history of relationships. He was married to Sasha Czack, with whom he had two children: Sage and Seargeoh.but eleven years later they ended their romantic relationship and married Brigitte Nielsen, with which he also had no luck because two years later they ended their marriage. In 1997, she returned to marry the model Jennifer Flavin, with whom he had three children: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet; the person with whom he continues to share his life and with whom he has proven to be madly in love.