The return of Henry Cavill as Superman closer and closer

They are still rumors, but it seems that Henry Cavill will play Superman again in the cinema. It is said that the British actor is already negotiating with the DC factory and comic fans are delighted with the news. Even Dwayne Johnson The Rock has spoken out in favor of Cavill’s return with the superhero cape. The only problem, it seems, could be the interpreter’s salary.

The rumor of the return of Superman with Henry Cavill

It’s not the first time Cavill has offered to play Superman again. “The end of him as Superman has not yet come and anything can happen because he has been one of the best in this role…”, they say from the production team.

Apparently, Cavill is looking for a salary that is around eight figures in dollars and that seems to be the main stumbling block for him to crystallize a new movie. “I would love to play Superman again, and it’s not just a wish,” confirms Henry. While he continues to prepare the second season of thewitcher, on Netflix and has to release Argylle.





