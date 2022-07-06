the reactions of the fans on the net

Among the possible destinations of Cristiano Ronaldo which he would let the Manchester United of wanting the sale, the Atletico Madrid . Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese agent, would have offered the player to the colchoneros, on the other hand there would have been only an informal poll. That was enough, however, to set fire to the network between messages for and against the arrival of Cr7 in the team that is bitter enemy of the real Madrid , where the player has played for many years, giving a lot of sorrows to Atletico. To write about this news and the reactions on the web is the Spaniard As.

There are some situations that would push Cristiano Ronaldo towards Atletico Madrid. Jorge Mendes he has a good relationship with the club, the salary would not be a problem and the red and white will play the next one Champions League , a priority for Cr7. In the end, Diego Simeone he would have already approved the eventual arrival of the Portuguese.

As mentioned, the fans have made their voices heard on the internet. Some even seemed enthusiastic about the possible signing because they know Ronaldo’s competitive nature and know of his declared admiration for the coach Simeone. Then there are the others who do not forget his past and are therefore more reluctant to welcome him should he arrive.

It would be rather strange to actually see Ronaldo with the Atletico shirt after so many years in the Casa Blanca. But in today’s football one should no longer be surprised at anything.