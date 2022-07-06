The Municipal Cinema concludes the film season at La Vidriera with the screening this weekend of ‘Jurassic-World: Dominion’

The film season at the Municipal Cinema of Camargo, at the La Vidriera Cultural Center, concludes this Friday, July 8 at special times (to resume on September 9) with the screening of the film ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, this sci-fi action-adventure film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern in the lead roles. It lasts minutes and is rated for ages 12 and up.

It can be seen from Friday the 8th to Monday the 11th (‘Spectator’s Day’) at two unique times: at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

This new installment of the iconic Jurassic story that opened in the cinematographic years ago, takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Now, dinosaurs coexist with humans all over the world. world. This fragile balance will change the future and decide, in a once and for all, if people will continue to be the main predators on a planet that they share with the most fearsome of creation. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), the expert on raptors, returns in a new adventure with Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), the park guide. This third installment of the Jurassic World saga, based on the books by Michael Crichton, the produces Steven Spielberg (Ready Player One, The Archives of the Pentagon).

We remind you that the price of tickets in Camargo for commercial film sessions is 4 euros and 3.10 euros on Mondays, ‘Spectator’s Day’ (except holidays), while the Filmoteca ticket on Fridays at 20 hours, has a price of 2.50 euros. In September the film season will return.