The impressive physical changes of Christian Bale throughout his career

In the history of cinema, no one has done as painstaking and thorough a character study as Christian bale. Also in the physical. Bale's acting ability not only remains in the interpretation, but the actor drastically changes his morphology to merge with his character. On the big screen, we don't see Christian Bale, but someone who manages to shed his identity and is Patrick Bateman, Trevor Reznik or Gorr, like in his last movie.

And it manages to be scary. the same Chris Hemsworth can vouch for it. In the last movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’where they share a cast, the protagonist of the film declared: “The rest of us were in our world of improvisation, comedy and fun, then he would walk on the set and we would all look at each other and say: ‘Oh my God’

That is why, from BRANDwe review the most drastic physical changes he has had to make Christian bale throughout his artistic career.

‘American Psycho’

This film, from the year 2000, combines black humor with terror. Mary Harron was the co-writer and director of the film based on the homonymous novel by Brest Easton Ellis. The actor had to put himself in the shoes of Patrick Barman, a New Yorker who discovers that he loves blood. He weighed 86 kg.

‘The Machinist’

Subsequently, he prepared for the character of ‘The Machinist‘ with his interpretation of Reznik. In the film, he is a factory worker who suffers from various psychological problems. The actor had to lose 25 kilos in four months.

‘The Fighter’

In the movie ‘The Fighter’, the American revealed in an interview that he went on a strong diet because he had to give life to a welterweight boxer, thus reaching 65 kg.

‘Batman’

Another of his famous works was ‘Batman’. To perfectly play the superhero, Christian bale he was aware that he had to gain muscle and for that he underwent long hours of training and a strict diet. came to weigh a total of 86 kg.

‘American Hustle’

In ‘American Hustle’, the actor reached… the 104 kilos! A considerable weight gain and in such a short time that it took its toll on his personal life. Christian Bale even wondered if so much effort was really worth it.

‘vice’

One of his last works was the film ‘Vice’, where he reincarnates dickcheney, a role for which he had to reach the 103 kilos. A brutal physical change, but the following year I had to change it radically to ‘Ford vs Ferrari’, where he dropped to 70 kilos.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In the last installment of Thor, Christian bale embody hat, the butcher god, a fictional supervillain from Marvel comics. Here, the actor underwent the greatest change, at least in his face, since he is seen with a gray hue and totally shaved

“It has nuance, complexity, depth, a kind of quirkiness that I didn’t see in the script. And with any classic villain, the fact that you find yourself empathizing or asking questions that they’re asking, or ideas that they’re bringing up, isn’t just some kind of standard evil villain“, said Chris Hemsworthfull of praise before his partner.