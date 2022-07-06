The first trailer for “Amsterdam” was released, a film with Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Taylor Swift

“Amsterdam”, one of the most anticipated films of the year and announced for the beginning of November, released its first trailer. And we say that it is one of the most anticipated due to its star-studded cast, such as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. And in the secondary roles, Taylor Swift stands out, Anya Taylor-Joy either Chris Rock.

Another reason to wait for this film is that it marks the return of the director David O Russell. Her last film was “Joy”, with Jennifer Lawrence, Robert DeNiroBradley Cooper, a cast that also participated in “Games of Destiny”, a film for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

What is “Amsterdam” about?

“Amsterdam” is a comedy that combines mystery and romance. His story revolves around a murder, of which three friends are the main suspects: two soldiers and a nurse, who are played by as Christian bale, John David Washington Y margot robbie.

They find themselves in the middle of a secret plot that could change the history of the United States. In fact, the trailer reads “Three friends altered the course of American history,” followed by “A lot of this really happened.” And the film is set in the 1930s.

In the trailer, you also see Robert DeNiro saying “My friend was killed by something monstrous he saw”, already margot robbie addressing his two companions: “This whole thing is turning out to be much bigger than any of us.” It is also known that the three of them have sworn allegiance to each other and will protect each other at all costs.

Taylor Swift reappears in Hollywood

In January 2020, it became known that David O Russell would write and direct a new movie, with Christian bale as protagonist. As her companions, names such as Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan or Jamie Foxx were considered. finally they stayed margot robbie Y John David Washington.

A year later, filming began in Los Angeles with a cast that grew considerably: Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Robert DeNiroZoe Saldaña joined, as well as Taylor Swiftwhose participation was announced in June last year.

In addition to “Cats”, which was a resounding failure at the box office, Taylor Swift He has credits in two other films: “Valentine’s Day,” opposite Taylor Lautner, and “The Giver,” starring Meryl Streep. The singer has also directed the short “All too well”, with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

