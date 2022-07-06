The children of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Taika Waititi act in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

This Thursday June 7 premieres “Thor: Love and Thunder“, fourth film of the god of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Made with an overdose of humor that makes it almost parodic, the film directed by the New Zealander Taika Waititi centers on a story of love and coming of age around the questions of life and death that seems to be struggling to shake off its bleak prologue with lots of action, lots of humor, a colorful palette that is very referential to 1980’s “Flash Gordon” and a soundtrack. full of Guns N’ Roses.

Among the curiosities presented by Waititi’s second film in the Thor saga, in addition to the triumphant return of Natalie Portman to the saga with a leading role that should have been used better, is the inclusion of the children of the protagonists as members of the cast.

At some point in history some Asgardian children appear (remember that the New Asgard is in Norway, on Earth, after the destruction of the planet), among which are the children of the main actors. That’s how they made it known Chris Hemsworthwho plays Thor, and the director in separate interviews.

Waititi, faithful to his joking style, even said that it was a form of savings, since it is cheaper to have them.

Whose children act?

In addition to the twins Tristan as the boy Thor seen running in the trailer, and Sasha Hemsworthcredited as one of the Asgardian children, is assumed to have also participated her sister India Rosealthough she is not in the IMDB credits, she does appear in Wikifandom.

Those who are are the daughters of Taika, Te Kainga O’Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu, in the same roles as Asgardian children, although they could have some other. also appear Natalie Portman’s children, Amala and Aleph Millepiedher children with dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Emmeline and Joseph Bale, the children of Christian bale who plays the villainous Gorr, are not in the official credits, but they do appear in the film.

