The brutal transformation of Christian Bale in Amsterdam

20th Century Studios has unveiled the first Amsterdam trailer, revealing Christian Bale’s brutal transformation for David O. Russell’s new film

From the hand of 20th Century Studios, New Regency and the acclaimed director David O. Russell comes Amsterdam, a film that opens on November 4, 2022, an original romantic adventure starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington that They bring to life three friends who are involved in one of the most shocking secret plots in the history of the United States.

In it we will once again see the brutal transformation to which Christian Bale has undergone for his new role, something to which we are more than accustomed, capable of gaining 18 kilos and shaving his head to get into the skin of Dick Cheney , stay in the bones to play Trevor Reznik in Brad Anderson’s driver, or become the fearsome Gorr in Thor: Love and thunder. This time we see the very thin and emaciated Welsh actor, whose character loses an eye during the war. You can see the trailer below.

Based on fact mixed with fiction, the film stars Academy Award-winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant and Zoe Saldana, along with Oscar winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro.

Written and directed by five-time Academy Award nominee David O. Russell, Amsterdam is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.