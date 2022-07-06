The billionaires with the most ‘faithful’ on Twitter: Who dethrones Elon Musk?

The power of a huge number of followers in Twitter combined with a huge fortune. Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has 99.5 million Twitter followers who are regularly exposed to his tirades and musings. He uses the social network as a publicity tool (journalists regularly rush to cover everything he says) and also to complain about lawmakers (including the Securities and Exchange Commission), people he doesn’t like, and politicians.

President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders were the targets of their complaints. Sometimes he even tweets about things he supports, like the Republican Party and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

But among the richest, there is one person who has even more Twitter followers than Musk: pop star and businesswoman Rihannawho Forbes named a 2021 billionaire, largely due to her involvement with the popular Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics, a line she intermittently promotes to her 106.8 million followers.

In early May, she posted a tweet with a pregnant video of herself applying a face mask and lotion from Fenty Beauty. (In mid-May, Rihanna gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.) . According to the social network analysis website Socialblade.com, Rihanna is the fourth most followed person on Twitter after Barack Obama, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry..

Musk has the sixth largest number of followers, just after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rihanna is one of several celebrities who are among the most followed billionaires in the country. But wealth doesn’t always correlate with popularity on the platform. Jeff Bezosthe third richest person in the world, has 4.7 million followers, 5% of Musk’s total.

Some of the first on Forbes’ list, like Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, don’t have Twitter accounts in their names. Others don’t seem to like to tweet. Warren Buffet (currently No. 9 in the world) has 1.7 million followers, but he last tweeted in 2016 about the live broadcast of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting.

Larry Ellison, co-founder and chairman of the software firm Oracle and currently the seventh richest person in the worldhas around 116,000 followers and only tweeted once, back in 2012, bragging about Oracle’s many #cloud enterprise applications.

A billionaire with many followers on Twitter does not appear on this list because it is no longer on the platform: Donald Trump. Twitter announced on January 8, 2021, two days after the US Capitol riots, that it had permanently suspended former President Trump’s account, which at the time had 88.8 million followers, due to the risk of further incitement to violence, after a review of his recent tweets. Trump now shares his views on the Truth Social platform.

here they are The ten billionaires with the most followers on Twitter (the values ​​are as of Friday, June 24, 2022):

1. Rihanna

Followers: 106.8 million

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Pop star and businesswoman Rihanna has more Twitter followers than any other billionaire. That creates a built-in audience for her tweets about products from cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, a joint venture she formed with French luxury goods firm LVMH, and the Savage x Fenty lingerie line. In addition, she shares images from fashion shoots, including her Vogue cover in April, when Rihanna was visibly pregnant with her first child (she gave birth in May).

2.Elon Musk

Followers: 99.5 million

Net worth: $234.5 billion

Long before Musk pledged $44 billion on Twitter in April, he was a very active tweeter on a wide range of topics, commenting on Tesla plans and SpaceX rocket launches. He often tweets several times a day, mentioning seemingly random topics and sharing memes about everything from clean energy to artificial intelligence to poking fun at Twitter’s top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde. Musk also uses Twitter to bash people he disagrees with, including recently denouncing Democrats for being too far to the left. Last week, five SpaceX employees were reportedly fired for their role in writing and sharing an open letter condemning Musk’s activities on Twitter.

3.Kim Kardashian

Followers: 72.7 million

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Kardashian was insulted by many after tweeting in October 2020 that the pandemic had surprised her closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal for just a brief moment. Today, while some of her most liked tweets of hers are vacation photos or references to the Hulu series the kardashiansthe reality star and savvy businesswoman is tweeting early and often about a new skincare line she’s launched, SKKN BY KIM.

4.Bill Gates

Followers: 59.6 million

Net worth: $124.9 billion

The Microsoft co-founder’s tweets showcase his current passions, beginning with the philanthropic work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, including efforts to address climate change and global health crises. A voracious reader, he also shares his favorite books, highlights inspiring people he meets, and sometimes expresses his opinion on politics. In May, he tweeted that the reversal of Roe vs. Wade would set us back 50 years and disproportionately impact the most vulnerable women in society.

5. LeBron James

Followers: 51.6 million

Net worth: 1 billion dollars

James, a new entry to the billionaire ranks, tweets under the username @KingJames. He likes to retweet and comment, often on his off-court appearances. Retweet about the new Netflix movie Hustle, with Adam Sandler playing an NBA scout; James is one of the film’s producers. He also just launched a new media company with professional tennis player Naomi Osaka, which got some of her love on Twitter. The first NBA player to become a billionaire while still playing also uses Twitter to praise the success of other athletes, especially those on teams owned by Fenway Sports Group, where he is an investor. In May, when Liverpool FC won the FA Cup final, James enthusiastically tweeted: YES SIR!!!!!! WE ARE THE WINNERS OF THE #EmiratesFACup!!!!!!!

6. Oprah Winfrey

Followers: 43.2 million

Net worth: $2.5 billion

Winfrey is one of the few people known only by her first name, and that’s her Twitter handle: @Oprah. Her carefully selected tweets broadcast what’s going on in her media empire, whether it’s a new selection of Oprah’s books from @oprahsbookclub, an interview with gun control advocate David Hogg for @OprahDaily (the rebranding of O ) or a plug-in for your own book. .

7. Kanye West

Followers: 30.8 million

Net worth: 2 billion dollars

West, the author of several posts that became viral memes, has not tweeted since November 2020. His latest posts are photos of him voting for himself in the 2020 presidential election. Prior to that, West tweeted, sometimes multiple times daily; His most viral tweets included calling comedian Dave Chapelle a modern-day Socrates, sharing a photo of musician The Weeknd’s Nutty Professor Halloween costume, and telling fans to write him down when they vote for US President in November 2020. .

8. Tim Cook

Followers: 13.5 million

Net worth: 2 billion dollars

Cook has 7.5 million more followers than the Apple company account, which currently publishes only one tweet. The Apple CEO, who is worth an estimated $1.9 billion, tweets about upcoming products and shows him meeting with Apple employees. Cook is known for tweeting about different months and holidays, such as Black History Month, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and Ramadan. But his tweets with the most attention from fans include meeting the cast of AppleTV’s Ted Lasso and sharing memories of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

9. Richard Branson

Followers: 12.6 million

Net worth: $3.9 billion

Branson, the British billionaire leader of the Virgin Group conglomerate, uses Twitter to promote brands from air travel to media and sports venues. He does not shy away from commenting on politics, in recent weeks endorsing gun control policies and sharing his support for displaced people in Ukraine. He also periodically shares ocean scenes from his retirement in the British Virgin Islands.

10. Mark Cuban

Followers: 8.7 million

Net worth: 4.7 billion

Cuban’s profile is currently filled with tweet responses to posts thanking his online wholesale pharmacy, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, for helping to provide drugs at lower cost. Cuban launched the company in January with the goal of bypassing middlemen for more than 100 drugs, including the leukemia drug imatinib (a generic version of Gleevec), which is currently priced at $14.40 a month at the pharmacy in New York. Cuban versus its estimated retail price of $2,502.60. He also invites his fans to feature NFTs on his digital gallery platform, Lazy.com.

*With information from ForbesUS.