The before and after of Sylvester Stallone: ​​this was the shocking transformation of the Hollywood star

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood thanks to the innumerable projects in which he has participated, because has given life to iconic characters, being “Rocky” and “Rambo” some of the most loved by the public.

A day like today, but in 1946, Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone was born, who would become one of the most influential personalities in the industry cinematic.

It should be noted that Sylvester Stallone’s debut on the big screen was in the movie “The Party at Kitty and Stud’s” (1970), a production with a budget of just 5,000 dollars in which the American was repeatedly shown scantily clad.

In fact, for Stallone this was a ‘forced’ job due to his economic situation: “I had two options, to participate in that movie or to steal from someone, because I was really desperate. Instead of committing a crime, I worked two days for 200 dollars and was able to leave the bus station,” he said in an interview.

However, his success would come when ‘Rocky’ came into his life in 1976, a film in which he not only participated as an actor, because It was he himself who wrote the script for the iconic boxer movie that gave him worldwide fame.

In addition to this story, Sylvester Stallone participated in renowned projects such as: Woody Allen’s second film, “Bananas”, “No Place To Hide”, “Capone” and “The Expendables”to name a few.

And if that was not enough, was part of the sequel to Rocky, “Creed”, starring American actor Michael B. Jordanserving as his trainer under the boxing ring.

