the algorithm that predicts crimes with a success of 90%

Since the days of Jules Verne and HG Wells, science fiction has always been a hotbed of ideas ahead of their time that, in many cases, have become reality decades later. According to what has been seen in recent times, that predictive capacity is going to hit the nail on the head again: the story by Philip K. Dick that Steven Spielberg brought to the big screen under the title Minority report is close to becoming a reality: there are more and more technologies capable of predicting crimes before they happen and flag suspects days in advance to commit an offence.

Thanks to the unstoppable development of artificial intelligence and deep learning, this dystopian future is getting closer. Especially in countries like the United Arab Emirates or China, where surveillance by the state reaches extreme levels. Nor are the Americans spared, who little by little have seen how the AI tools are making inroads into the justice and prison system, deciding on the possible bonds of detainees based on what an algorithm says. There is even a military version, which predicts attacks days in advance.

Despite the reservations of the experts and of the citizens themselves, who may see their rights diminished due to these technologies, in recent weeks the existence of two initiatives has become known that may delve into this Orwellian panorama, in which you can be arrested for a crime you haven’t (yet) committed.

The Police Algorithm

In the American case, scientists from the University of Chicago have developed a new algorithm that can predict future crimes in specific areas a week in advance with 90% accuracy of success How does he do it? Learning patterns from large amounts of public data, which are then analyzed by artificial intelligence.

The tool was tested and validated using historical data from the city of Chicago around two broad categories: violent crimes (homicides, assaults and injuries) and crimes against property (burglaries, thefts and vehicle thefts). It is a way of isolating crime by observing the temporal and spatial coordinates of this type of event.

One of the maps that pinpoint high-crime locations a week in advance

University of Chicago omicron

To define where future crime will occur, the system divides the city into spatial tiles of about 300 meters and forecasts crime within these areas, rather than based on traditional neighborhood boundaries. The model successfully tested with the Chicago data worked just as well with seven other US cities.: Atlanta, Austin, Detroit, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland and San Francisco.

In a different model, the research team also studied the police response to crime, analyzing the number of arrests after the incidents and comparing these rates between neighborhoods with different socioeconomic status. Data analysis specialists scientifically verified that crime in wealthier areas led to more arrests, while arrests in disadvantaged neighborhoods decreased despite their high crime rates. The conclusion seems obvious: there is a significant bias in the police response and law enforcement.

“What we see is that when the system is stressed, it takes more resources to arrest more people in response to crime in a rich and police resources are moved away from areas of lower socioeconomic status“said Ishanu Chattopadhyay, a professor at the University of Chicago and lead author of the study, published this week in Nature Human Behavior.

Previous crime forecasting efforts used an epidemic or seismic approach, in which crime appears in “hot spots” that spread to nearby areas. Nevertheless, these tools bypassed the complex social environment of cities and they did not take into account the relationship between crime and the effects of policing, according to the researchers.

The tool could also be used to prevent shootings like the one on July 4



“We demonstrate the importance of discovering specific patterns of the city for the prediction of reported crimes, which generates a new vision of the city’s neighborhoods, allows us to ask new questions and evaluate policing in new ways“, says the sociologist and co-author of the paper James Evans.

The authors, aware of the great possibilities and risks that their algorithm implies, point out that the precision of the tool does not mean that it should be used for proactively patrolling neighborhoods by police units to prevent crime. Instead, they believe that it should be added to the tools of urban policies and police strategies, to design a more equal and effective service.

“We have created a digital twin of urban environments. If you feed it data that has happened in the past, it will tell you what is going to happen in the future. It’s not magic, it has its limitations, but we have validated it and it works very well,” Chattopadhyay said. “Now you can use it as a simulation tool to see what happens if crime increases in one area of ​​the city, or if law enforcement increases in another area. If you apply all these different variables, you can see how systems evolve in response.”

the police state

The Chinese version of these technologies is more stark and potentially dangerous, in the sense that it calls into question the individual rights of millions of its citizens. According to a recent report published by the New York Timesthe police of the Asian giant is acquiring technology thatadvantage the Big Data obtained with its surveillance tools to anticipate possible crimes and protests against government management.

The infraction of a motorist detected by a camera with facial recognition

omicron

The system it is much more accurate, in the sense that it targets specific people, because it has much more data about them. But it not only points to citizens with criminal records, but its multiple biases especially affect ethnic minorities such as Uyghurs, immigrant workers and even people diagnosed with mental illness or AIDS.

According to the New York newspaper, In China, more than 1.4 billion citizens are recorded every day by cameras installed in public places. and private. Their phones are also tracked, their purchases analyzed and their social media conversations censored. Surveillance is total and no one seems to escape this all-powerful Big Brother, except perhaps the top brass of the Communist Party and government officials.

According to him New York Timesthis technology can alert the police “every time a person with a history of mental illness approaches a school“, if a regular drug user makes too many calls to the same number or if there is suspicion of a marriage of convenience.

The technology has been in operation since 2017, when the company specializing in facial recognition and biometrics Megvii announced a new artificial intelligence tool that could analyze large-scale video recordings to find patterns of behavior that could lead to illegal activities.

Controls at the Wuhan train station

Reuters

In theory, the system was not yet active, but according to information gathered by American journalists, Megvii is currently capable of creating digital records of citizens for use by the police. Thus, faces, photos, cars and all kinds of records come together in a gigantic database, which the software analyzes to “repress illegal acts from their origin”.

To this predictive tool should be added that of another company, Hikvision, which is at the center of several recent controversies due to its use in countries such as the United Kingdom. One of its machine learning models has been used this year by the Tianjin police to anticipate the protests of citizens dissatisfied with the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The system is based on the collection of data from people who have filed complaints with government services and ranks them by how likely they are to travel to Beijing to organize or participate in a demonstration.

