The actors and actresses who raised the most money at the movie box office — Showland

The great movie stars are great, not only because of their talent, charisma or popularity, but also because of the success of their work and the collection of their films. In that sense there is a kind of elite group, made up of interpreters who occupy a privileged place in the industry and who seem to be touched when choosing a project to be in the exact places and star in the most successful productions in history. of the cinema But who are the actors and actresses who raised the most money at the box office?

Each of the following names goes hand in hand with the highest grossing movies in history, mainly those from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars Universe. Samuel L Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch, in the top of the most profitable.

While, for example, in the case of Tom Cruise, although he is not in the first places, the current success of Top Gun Maverick, the most watched movie of 2022and the expectation for Mission Impossible 7, will surely make it go up several positions.

The actors and actresses who raised the most money at the box office:

Samuel L Jackson

($27,685,093,147 dollars)

Samuel L. Jackson ranks by far the first place among the actors and actresses who grossed the most money at the box office in the cinema. At 73 years old and with almost 200 films in which he participated, including leading roles, cast, dubbing cameos, they make him the highest-grossing actor at the box office. It happens that he participated in three of the most watched sagas in history such as Avengers, Jurassic Park and Star Wars, without neglecting very successful movie classics such as Pulp Fiction.

Robert Downey Jr.

($15,728,895,535 dollars)

Robert Downey Jr. is in second place in the ranking of the highest-grossing film actors. His participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since 2008 with the character of Iron Man, positions him in that place of privilege. He starred in four of the highest-grossing movies in history: Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in addition to the three Iron Man films.

Scarlett Johansson

($15,386,342,862 dollars)

The actress has a career of almost three decades in acting and her extensive filmography is made up of a wide variety of auteur titles such as “Lost in Translation” and “Match Point”, to blockbusters such as the “Avengers” franchise of the Cinematic Universe from Marvel. The latter are the ones that have reported the most income to the global collection of it.

Andy Serkis

($15,198,468,013 dollars)

His participation as Alfred in The Batman, the film starring Robert Pattinson, also has in his filmography a long list of memorable characters in very successful films such as Gollum, in The Lord of the Rings; Caesar, in the current Planet of the Apes saga, and as Supreme Leader Snoke, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, rank him fourth among actors and actresses who grossed the most money at the box office.

benedict cumberbatch

($15,048,203,461 dollars)

Before Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch was recognized for his leading role in the television series Sherlock and for his participation in titles such as Twelve Years a Slave, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Star Trek: Into Darkness and The Imitation Game. His entry into the Marvel Universe, as the Sorcerer Supreme, was one of the greatest milestones of his 20-year career and is what takes him to the place of privilege as one of the actors and actresses who raised the most money in the ticket office. Beyond his participation in the Oscar-nominated Netflix film The Power of the Dog.

Warwick Davis

($14,979,492,849)

Many may not know him by name, but Warwick Davis is an actor who has been characterized in most of his roles. Professor Filius Flitwick from Harry Potter, the Ewok Wicket W. Warrick from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, or the mythical Willow took him to this place. The actor began acting at the age of 12 and at 52 he continues without stopping, making him one of the actors and actresses who raised the most money at the box office.

Chris Evans

($13,726,823,260)

For his Steve Rogers/Captain America character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for the Avengers movies and the three solo Captain Americas: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In addition, Evans was Human Torch in the film Fantastic Four and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), which also makes him one of the actors and actresses who grossed the most money at the box office.

Paul Bettany

($13,401,964,370 dollars)

For his work in the Marvel Universe since 2008, with the first installment of Iron Man, in which he voiced Jarvis, Tony Stark’s virtual assistant. A role that, after playing in the two sequels of the franchise, he would change for Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. A role with which he has also participated in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Two titles that entered more than 3,000 million dollars at the box office and make him one of the actors and actresses who collected the most money at the box office.

Complete list of the actors and actresses who raised the most money at the box office:

.Samuel L Jackson ($27,685,093,147)

.Robert Downey Jr. ($15,728,895,535)

.Scarlett Johansson ($15,386,342,862)

.Andy Serkis ($15,198,468,013)

.Benedict Cumberbatch ($15,048,203,461)

.Warwick Davis ($14,979,492,849)

.Chris Evans ($13,726,823,260)

.Paul Bettany ($13,401,964,370)

.Chris Pratt ($12,542,191,399)

.Don Cheadle ($12,418,000,329)

.Idris Elba ($12,487,434,811)

.Dwayne Johnson ($12,477,128,130)

.Zoe Saldana ($2,270,690,383)

.Jeremy Renner ($11,956,877,863)

.Chris Hemsworth ($11,200,785,294)

.Tom Cruise ($11,168,665,420)

.Tom Hanks ($10,691,083,366)

.Vin Diesel ($10,537,605,199)