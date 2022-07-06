The 10 best movies of Chris Hemsworth according to IMDb

Chris Hemsworth will return to the screens of Chilean cinemas this Thursday, July 7 with the premiere of the long-awaited “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the new Marvel movie and where the actor will share a cast with names like Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe.

As part of the premiere of the new film, we compiled the 10 best films by Chris Hemsworth according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Chris Hemsworth Movies According To IMDb

10.- The Cabin in the Woods (7.0)

Five friends go on a getaway to a remote cabin in the woods where they discover more than they bargained for.

9. Thor (7.0)

The powerful but arrogant god Thor is cast out of Asgard to live among the humans on Midgard (Earth), where he soon becomes one of their greatest defenders. It’s on Disney+

8.- Bad moments at the Royale hotel (7.1)

Seven strangers, each with a secret to hide, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a run-down hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, they will try to redeem themselves one last time before everything goes to hell. Available in Star+

7.- Avengers: Age of Ultron (7.3)

When Tony Stark and Bruce Banner attempt to launch the Ultron peace program, things go awry and it’s up to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to stop the villainous Ultron’s plan. on Disney+

6.- Star Trek (7.9)

Everything is ready for the maiden voyage of the USS Enterprise, which must stop the evil Nero and save humanity. But his fate rests in the hands of two young men: Iowa farmer Kirk and Spock from the planet Vulcan. It’s on HBO Max.

5.- Thor: Ragnarok (7.9)

Held captive on the planet Sakaar, Thor must embark on a race against time to return to Asgard and stop Ragnarök, the destruction of the world, at the hands of the ruthless villain Hela. Available on Disney+

4.- The Avengers (8.0)

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes must band together and learn to fight as a team if they are to stop Loki and his alien army from enslaving humanity. It’s on Disney+

3.- Rush (8.1)

The ruthless 1970s Formula One rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda. It’s on Netflix

2.- Avengers: Infinity War (8.4)

The Avengers and their allies will be willing to sacrifice everything to defeat the mighty Thanos before his devastation and ruin brings the universe to an end. Available on Disney+

1.- Avengers: Endgame (8.4)

After Thanos has wiped out half the universe, the surviving Avengers must do everything they can to undo such an atrocity. on Disney+