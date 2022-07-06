Technological University of #Morelia will teach naturopathic medicine course this summer

-The learning lines are focused on cosmetology, traditional biomedicine, plants for alternative use and knowledge of Purépecha herbalism

Morelia, Michoacán, July 4, 2022.- The Technological University of Morelia (UTM) will offer students and the general public a naturopathic medicine workshop course, which will be taught by the Mesoamerican Ethnobotany academic body and its bioethical use with a biotechnological approach. .

Dr. Mario Javier Gutiérrez Fernández, professor of Biotechnology Engineering, stated that the lines of learning are focused on cosmetology, traditional biomedicine, plants for alternative use (psychoactive, stimulant and others); Besides that

ancestral knowledge of purepecha herbalism will be included.

The course, he explained, considers an introduction to the knowledge of botany, description of plants, parts of plants, uses, as well as pharmacognosy, history, use of plants for therapeutic purposes and classification of medicinal plants.

In addition, the principles of pharmacology, general concepts, mechanisms of action, receptor theory, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and drug interactions will be addressed.

The course includes knowledge about pharmaceutical technologies, active ingredients, types of extraction, development of pharmaceutical forms, release of the active ingredient, management of effective doses and knowledge about plants with psychoactive activity of restricted use such as stimulants, depressants and hallucinogens.

He explained that the course also includes much of the technical knowledge of human physiology, even marketing to achieve compliance with the technical specifications of a product.

Interested people can write to mario.gutierrez@ut-morelia.edu.mx.