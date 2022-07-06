Taika Waititi wants Natalie Portman to return to ‘Star Wars’

In his statements, Taika Waititi He usually shows his sense of humor. Not for nothing, he has been able to direct two films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a saga that shows not to disdain at all the possibilities of the adventures of superheroes to make us laugh. It is enough to see the two installments of the director on the Asgardian god, with the premiere Thor: Love and Thunder Too close to notice. A film in which, on the other hand, Natalie Portman returns.

“I thought a lot of fans miss Jane Foster and people want to see it again”, explained the New Zealander to the magazine rolling stone. “It seemed like the perfect opportunity, because the character was great in Jason Aaron’s version of Thor. [Y] Kevin [Feige] I was already like, ‘I’d love to try and figure out a way to bring Mighty Thor into this movie and get Natalie back. Well said and done: after Thor: The Dark World (2013), here it is again.

“It didn’t take me long to convince her,” she admitted. “She had never heard of that comic run, so I left her some comics… Every time they ask, ‘How did we pick so-and-so?’ We offered them millions of dollars and they said yes!” But it is not the only thing that he has wanted to suggest to the Israeli actress, since Taika Waititi also wants Natalie Portman to participate in the feature film she is preparing for the franchise of starwars.

A proposal from Taika Waititi to Natalie Portman: from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to ‘Star Wars’

lucasfilm

“Natalie said to me, ‘What are you doing now?’ And I said, “I’m trying to work on some starwars». Have you ever wanted to be in a movie starwars?» [Y] she said, “I’ve been in movies of starwars». I forgot about those.” This conversation is a strange way of suggesting that they collaborate again on another film, sly and downright funny. But it should not seem to us that it does not correspond without problems with the personality of the filmmaker.

Thus, Taika Waititi would not get Natalie Portman to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Love and Thunderbut also that it reappeared in the saga about the Jedi against the dark side of the Force. But I wouldn’t be like Padmé Amidalaa role he assumed between Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) and Revenge of the Sith (2005), because what the New Zealand director wants is to leave the Skywalkers behind. We will see if the proposal reaches something.



