Taika Waititi Skips Prequels and Asks Natalie Portman to Join His Star Wars Movie

The director reveals that he completely forgot about the prequels when he asked Natalie Portman to participate in his Star Wars project

Taika Waititi is at a high point in his career, with several successes behind him such as thor ragnarok, JojoRabbiteither What We Do in the Shadows the director premieres this week his new film for Marvel Studios, Thor Love and Thunder. Disney not only want to Waititi in the UCMand as has been known for a long time, the director is preparing his own film for the universe of starwars. Waititi has now revealed that he took advantage of the participation of Natalie Portman in love and thunder and asked him to join to the project, unaware of their participation in the prequel trilogy of the saga.

In recent statements to rolling stone, Taika Waititi spoke of his conversations with Natalie Portman for him to agree to return to UCM for the new movie Thor. It is then that she commented on what the actress told her after confirming her return to Marvel Studios: «natalie He said to me, what’s the next thing you do? And I told him, “I’m trying to work on a starwars. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie starwars?» She said, “I’ve been in movies of starwars«. I forgot about those”

Natalie Portman in Star Wars

Natalie Portman performed for the first time with 16 years to the great queen and senator Padme Amidala from Naboo in the prequels of starwarsa crucial role in the saga also for marrying Anakin Skywalker and later give birth to Luke and Leia. The Queen amidala was key in the conflict between the Galactic Republic and the Confederation of Independent Systemsknown as clone wars of the saga, and kept the galaxy away from the domain of Palpatine throughout this stage.

Waititi For his part, he has declared that he is taking his project of starwars. “I don’t want to rush. It is something that I would not like to do without feeling that it is unique, that it is my film and that it makes sense. Because that would be a disaster» comments the director. According to some reports the screenplay of the film would be found in their early stages developmental. There is still plenty of time to find out what you have to contribute Waititi to the universe of starwarsbut it is clear that if it depended on him Natalie Portman I would be totally into the project.