Taika Waititi forgot that Natalie Portman had a role in Star Wars

Taika Waititi opens this week Thor: Love And Thundera film that he himself has directed, in which he has worked with Natalie Portmanactress who acted in the saga of starwars. Well, it turns out that in an interview granted by the director, on the occasion of promoting the fourth installment of the God of Thunder, confessed that he completely forgot that the actress had participated in the Star Wars movies. Here we tell you all about it.

Taika Waititi offered Natalie Portman a role in Star Wars

For the promotion of the film Thor: Love And Thunderthe fourth God of Thunder solo film, Taika Waititi, its director, recently gave an interview. in this interview was asked by Natalie Portmanthe actress who gives life to Jane Foster at the MCU.

Specifically, they asked how was your initial conversation with the actress to get her back to Marvel Studios. The director said that he thought that fans would miss her and want to see her again.

It seemed to Taika a perfect opportunity to bring to the screen the character version of Jason AaronWhat mighty thor for this movie. Waititi recounted that expressed his wish to Kevin Feige himselfpresident of Marvel Studios and that it was not difficult to convince him to come true.

As for Natalie Portman, she had never heard of that part of the comics where Jane Foster becomes Thorand Waititi left him some comics to familiarize himself with the character.

“I asked him if he thought about being in Star Wars”

Additionally, Waititi added that speaking to Portman once, she asked him what he would be working on next. He started talking about the star wars sagaforgetting that the actress had already participated in it:

“He asked me what I was doing and I told him I was trying to work on something Star Wars, and I asked him if he had ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie.. She told me that she had already been to them. Forget about it.”

Let’s remember that Natalie Portman played Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars saga from 1999 to 2005. He did it specifically in the movies Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Y Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Now that spin-offs are booming in Disney Plus, who knows if Natalie Portman could play the character again at some point. Maybe as a cameo, or as a lead.

Source | rolling stone