Taika Waititi asked Natalie Portman to join his Star Wars movie

The wait is finally over, Thor: Love and Thunder – 80% arrives today in theaters and the excitement of the fans is irrepressible. After last seeing Chris Hemsworth as the mighty Asgardian god in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the actor reprises his role in the fourth solo installment of the Marvel Studios Thor saga. In addition, the tape brings back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who now presents herself as The Mighty Thor, worthy bearer of Mjölnir.

Also read: Thor: Love and Thunder | It will gross more than $300 million in its opening weekend according to new projections

It seems that Taika Waititi, director of love and thunderand from the 2017 hit Thor: Ragnarok – 92% were so impressed with the performance of Natalie Portman on the set of the new film, which asked the actress to appear in his next Star Wars feature film. Without a doubt, it would be something extraordinary to have the talent of portman in future Lucasfilm projects, the only problem is that Waititi seems to have completely forgotten that natalie She was already part of the Galaxy Far Far Away universe, in her role as Padme Amidala in the prequel trilogy. Waititi shared the following in a recent interview with rolling stone (via comicbook.com):

Basically, I thought a lot of fans miss Jane Foster and people want to see her again. It seemed like the perfect opportunity, because the character was great in Jason Aaron’s version of Thor. Kevin [Feige] I was already like, ‘I’d love to try and figure out a way to bring Mighty Thor into this movie and bring Natalie back.

In case you missed it: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi Explains He Redesigned Gorr the God Butcher for Harry Potter

According to the filmmaker, it was not so difficult to convince portman to return to the MCU as the brilliant astrophysicist, even though she never read the comic that inspired her love and thunder. Taika added:

It didn’t take much convincing. She had never heard of that comic run, so I left her some comics… Every time they ask, how do we cast so-and-so? We offered them millions of dollars and they said yes!

It was then that Waititi He said that it had occurred to him to ask natalie to join his Star Wars film, but admitted that he had forgotten that the actress was already part of the franchise in a fairly important role:

Natalie said to me, what are you doing now? And I said, ‘I’m trying to work on a Star Wars thing, have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?’ She said, ‘I’ve been in Star Wars movies,’ I forgot about those.”

Although it is unlikely (but not impossible) that natalie come back as Padme in some Star Wars project, we will soon see her in Thor: Love and Thundertape in which he worked together with Waititi on his return to the MCU as The Mighty Thor.

We leave you the official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder next:

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

We also recommend: Star Wars: Taika Waiti suggests that his film could be canceled