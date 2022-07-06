Syracuse, VIP catwalk with Dolce & Gabbana: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Beyonce and Monica Bellucci

The event that for 4 days (from 7 to 11 July, on Sunday the sumptuous and stylish sarabanda will move to Marzamemi and then return on Monday) will transform Syracuse into an international haute couture catwalk is becoming more and more a litmus test of idiosyncrasies, claims, legitimate opinions and the Arethusean pourparler. While the spotlights from all over the world – net of obviously more significant and significant events such as war, Covid, world hunger and the protection of monk seals – will focus their bright eye on the presence in the city of the Dolce and Gabbana designers and international guests who should take part in the demonstration – Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Beyonce and Monica Bellucci the confirmed ones -, the debate is animated between those who read an opportunity for planetary visibility in the event and those who see it as enslavement to the monochromatic choices of the mayor of Italy.

The web is the ring of this daily dialectic boxing, with real factions opposed to each other, even if if you read not so much between the lines, the majority of Syracusans are divided between those who gleefully indifferently carelessly, and those who instead ran to anticipate a smartphone change with more avant-garde models and x100 zoom to immortalize the stars who for a few days will stroll – pious illusion – through the streets of the city. Much more credibly Ben, Jennifer, Monica, Bejonce and (possibly) Madonna they will not even rest the soles of their shoes on the asphalt, tight as they will be between bodyguards as wide as wardrobes and back guards equipped with earphones and a killer gaze license for those who get too close. The provisions regarding ice cream parlors, bars and restaurants in Piazza Duomo – the area where the Saturday parade will take place – would have changed, which could perhaps remain open for VIP guests and the very elegant side crew to taste local specialties. Strange, because until yesterday the note – confirmed by official sources of Palazzo Vermexio – was that the managers of the closed shops in the square had been generously refreshed by D&G. Power of entrepreneurship, or primeval strength of cannoli and arancine. It was not long ago – months – of the shooting in the city of a part of the new Indiana Jones film, that Archimedes’ homeland was not so in turmoil, with its multi-face with a thousand expressions: satisfaction, amazement, curiosity, anger, envy, gossip and suspicion.

To say how much Syracuse could have a return of image, trivializing, just a calculator: a photo of the city could be seen, if posted on instagram even by Lopez alone, 217 million times. Subjugation to the logic of the fatuous for some, ingenious marketing for others.