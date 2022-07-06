stars such as Jennifer Lopez and BeyoncèSiciliafan were expected

The expectation is growing for the big Dolce and Gabbana event scheduled a Syracuse and surroundings. The fashion house, through social media, has published a video that celebrates the beauty of the places. Waiting in town one vip paradewhat do we know at the moment.

The Dolce and Gabbana event in Syracuse

Syracuse 2022, High Jewelery, High Fashion: this is the title of the movie published by Dolce and Gabbana, which sums up what we will see in the city. By now, the expected appointments are very close.

“To go back to where it all began. There Sicily is an infinite universe of culture, styles and traditions that have always animated creativity. Magical at any time of day or night, with its rounded shapes and the incomparable richness of its ornaments, the millenary history and the incomparable beauty of Syracuse opens its oldest heart to Dolce and Gabbana and the exquisite art of D&G Alta Moda ». These are the premises of the fashion housewhich anticipate the event scheduled from 7 to 11 July.

There is talk of the “oldest heart” of Syracuse, that is the wonderful island of Ortigia. From the glories of the past to those of the present, many moments and events will live in the splendor of the territory.

The places called into question are theAncient Market of Ortigia and Piazza Duomo, where a walkway has been erected. Guests arriving in town to attend the Dolce and Gabbana event will then go to a club for an exclusive evening. An event is also planned in Marzamemi, a famous seaside village and splendid location for summer holidays. Still, the Maniace Castle will also be dressed in glamor.

In recent days there has been a lot talked about VIP arrivals in Syracuse: among the expected stars and at the center of many rumors, there are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Beyoncè and Sharon Stone. All that remains is to keep your eyes open and steal as many details as possible. We will keep you posted.

