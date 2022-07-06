Splatoon 3’s new Nintendo Switch OLED and Pro Controller announced: details and trailer

After knowing its date and later more content, now we have an interesting compilation related to this long-awaited game by nintenderos. We are actually talking about Splatoon 3.

In this case, Nintendo presents us with a new console Nintendo Switch OLED model that will be released sooner to prepare for this title, along with a new Controller Pro and more content. We leave you with the shared message:

Something new is surfacing! On August 26, a special edition Splatoon 3-themed OLED Nintendo Switch console with a design inspired by the new Splatoon 3 game will be available in stores (sold separately). Adorned with eye-catching visuals, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition includes a set of blue and yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with white accents and a white graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock. The Splatoon 3 game launches for the Nintendo Switch on September 9 at a suggested retail price of $59.99. Also available on September 9 is the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, with bold colors, for a suggested retail price of $74.99, and the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case for a suggested retail price of $24.99. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition will be available in stores at a suggested retail price of $359.99.

And here you have some images and the trailer offered:

