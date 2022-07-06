Sofia Vergara and Luis Miguel: love story

Luis Miguel had a fleeting love story with Sofía Vergara, after painfully betraying one of his closest friends, Jaime Camil, in order to win her over after the actor ended his relationship with the actress.

It is no secret to anyone that the multiple romances that the famous ‘Sol de México’ has had, not only have left a mark on your sentimental life, but they have also done so in their artistic career, having been related on many occasions to different celebrities.

Despite the fact that many of the women with whom he had romances no longer have contact, the memory of his followers has remained intact and many still remember each of the moments that led him to write different songs.

But although the relationships with their partners were affected as with any common person, their friendships were also affected and one of the best known cases is the one that lived with the actor Jaime Camil, with whom he was quite close due to the good communication he had with his father, who on occasion he saved his career by lending him money so as not to end up in debt.

The singer didn’t seem to care about their relationship as friends, and once ended his relationship with Sofía Vergara, ran to find some love from her and in this way he made one of his biggest mistakes, because his romance with the actress would not last as long as they expected.

Therefore, Jaime immediately walked away without saying much about it and only making it clear that some people had no idea what friendship meant, and therefore expressed that one of those people he was the father of Michelle Salas, without literally adding the words of the betrayal he was going through.

It took many years for something to be discussed directly with one of those involved, and it was the famous influencer and YouTuber who is famous for asking different celebrities uncomfortable and sometimes out of place questions, the Golden Scorpion, who questioned him on the subject.

The influencer invited Jaime to participate in one of his videos where he questioned about the distance he took with the singer and the reasons why he did itwhere at first he refused to comment on it, but after noticing the insistence he revealed that this had indeed been the reason why he left him and not any other rumor about supposed jealousy that existed because of the way in which his dad treated the singer.

Currently, Sofia Vergara is happily married to Joe Mangallieno, with whom she has been married since 2015, after they met at a party and both were witnesses of what love at first sight is.