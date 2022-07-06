Sierra Leone investigates 91-1 and 95-0 results as ‘impractical’

If confirmed, the two markers would be among the highest recorded in football history.

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has launched an investigation into two first division matches that ended with scores of 91-1 and 95-0, describing them as impractical results.

The West African country’s soccer governing body said it was investigating officials and players who took part in the two matches, in which the Gulf FC defeated Koquima Lebanon 91-1 and Lumbenbu United was defeated 95-0 by Kahula Rangers.

The SLFA he said he had zero tolerance for match rigging or anything like that.

“The public should be assured that any such matter will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found guilty will face the full force of the law,” the agency said in a statement.

The highest is believed to have occurred in Madagascar in 2002, when AS Adema beat SO l’Emyrne 149-0. SO l’Emyrne players intentionally scored one own goal after another in protest at refereeing decisions with which they did not agree.